From Heirloom Recipes To Global Flavours, How Couples Are Crafting Wedding Menus That Tell Their Love Story
Culinary storytelling is one of the most popular wedding trends, because your wedding is a journey, and every plate can speak of your love.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Weddings these days are not just about big decorations, fancy clothes, or loud music. It’s about sharing a story: a real story about two people, their culture, experiences, and the journey that brought them together. The most delicious way to do that is through the food served at the wedding. Believe it or not, culinary storytelling is now one of the most popular wedding trends. According to a 2024 Wedding Food & Beverage Report, almost 7 out of 10 couples want their wedding menu to reflect their roots and the places they’ve been.
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Co-Promoter of Kestone Utsav, a digital-first luxury weddings and social events company by CL Educate, says this trend is all about mixing the old with the new. “Food has the power to tell stories that words sometimes cannot. At weddings today, couples are increasingly asking for menus that reflect who they are whether it’s a family recipe with a modern twist or flavours picked up from their travels. Guests walk away not just remembering what they ate, but the beautiful journey of two people uniting, expressed on every plate,” he says.
Many couples today are global travellers. Some met during a trip abroad, others share a love for international cuisine. Why not bring those memories to the wedding? Kapoor explains that having a sushi station to remind guests of a couple’s Japan trip, or serving handmade Italian pasta that brings back their holiday in Rome, is becoming popular.
He says, “This approach often begins by blending nostalgia with innovation. A family heirloom dish, like a grandmother’s biryani or a traditional Gujarati farsan, may be reimagined with contemporary plating. Similarly, global inspirations such as sushi stations recalling a couple’s trip to Japan or artisanal Italian pastas add layers of meaning. Fusion dishes, like Kerala-style prawns with a Mediterranean glaze, symbolise the union of two diverse backgrounds.”
Beyond flavours, presentation also plays a key role: thoughtfully curated courses allow guests to savour not just a meal, but the couple’s journey. Every course is planned carefully to say something. The best part about this trend is that it helps couples express who they are without using too many words. So instead of a generic buffet, couples now want dishes that show who they are... whether it’s a traditional family recipe given a new look or a dish inspired by their travels.
If you’re planning a wedding and want to try this, it’s easy to start. Think about the important moments in your life. What food reminds you of your childhood? What dish did you enjoy together on a vacation? Then talk to your wedding planner and chef to design a menu that tells your story.
Read more:
- Bestselling Books By Beloved Celebrity Chefs That Will Make You Fall Harder for Food This Chef Appreciation Week
- The New Rulebook Of Indian Wedding Guest Fashion For Men
- Adorned With Craft And Feelings; How Jewellery-inspired Bridal Gowns Are Redefining Elegance And Personal Expression
- Jeff Bezos Has Company, 10 Of The World's Costliest Weddings That Make Your Entire Life Budget Look Like a Caterer’s Tip