ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From Heirloom Recipes To Global Flavours, How Couples Are Crafting Wedding Menus That Tell Their Love Story

Weddings these days are not just about big decorations, fancy clothes, or loud music. It’s about sharing a story: a real story about two people, their culture, experiences, and the journey that brought them together. The most delicious way to do that is through the food served at the wedding. Believe it or not, culinary storytelling is now one of the most popular wedding trends. According to a 2024 Wedding Food & Beverage Report, almost 7 out of 10 couples want their wedding menu to reflect their roots and the places they’ve been.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Co-Promoter of Kestone Utsav, a digital-first luxury weddings and social events company by CL Educate, says this trend is all about mixing the old with the new. “Food has the power to tell stories that words sometimes cannot. At weddings today, couples are increasingly asking for menus that reflect who they are whether it’s a family recipe with a modern twist or flavours picked up from their travels. Guests walk away not just remembering what they ate, but the beautiful journey of two people uniting, expressed on every plate,” he says.

Many couples today are global travellers. Some met during a trip abroad, others share a love for international cuisine. Why not bring those memories to the wedding? Kapoor explains that having a sushi station to remind guests of a couple’s Japan trip, or serving handmade Italian pasta that brings back their holiday in Rome, is becoming popular.