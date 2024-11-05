10 Bollywood-Approved Indian Wedding Gowns To Elevate Your Bridal Look

When it comes to wedding fashion, India’s style scene is evolving, blending traditional elegance with fresh, modern influences. Designer gowns are taking centre stage, transforming wedding wardrobes into artistic statements that go beyond the usual. These gowns offer brides a world of elegance, customization, and creativity, allowing them to make a statement that feels both timeless and uniquely personal. From intricate embroidery to contemporary silhouettes, designer gowns are reshaping wedding fashion in India, helping brides express their personalities while honoring tradition. Niyara India founder Manasi Shetty shares some popular designer gowns with ETV Bharat Lifestyle that not only elevate the wedding wardrobe but also are add new flair to the bride's most cherished celebration.

Here are 10 popular designer gowns to elevate your wedding wardrobe, blending timeless elegance with modern style for those memorable occasions:

Anarkali gown

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Instagram)

The Anarkali gown, inspired by the Mughal era, brings an aura of timeless sophistication, making it a favourite for wedding events. Its structured bodice and flared skirt are often adorned with intricate embroidery, zari work, or sequins, creating a graceful and regal look. For a complete wedding ensemble, add statement jewellery like chandelier earrings or a traditional maang tikka, and finish with classic juttis or embellished pumps. This gown style is perfect for engagement parties, sangeet nights, and family gatherings.

Lehenga gown

Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

If you’re looking to combine the charm of a lehenga with the comfort of a gown, the lehenga gown is ideal. This hybrid style features a fitted bodice with a flowy, lehenga-inspired skirt adorned with heavy embroidery or mirror work, creating a breath-taking silhouette. It’s a perfect fit for the main wedding day or a reception, allowing you to celebrate freely without compromising on elegance. Choose one in a rich colour like deep red, emerald green, or royal blue to stand out, and complete the look with a matching dupatta.

Saree gown

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Instagram)

The saree gown effortlessly blends traditional saree draping with the structured fit of a gown, offering a sleek and sophisticated look that’s ideal for cocktail parties and wedding receptions. Designed with a fitted bodice and pre-draped skirt, it eliminates the need for complex draping while maintaining the iconic saree silhouette. You can add a dupatta for added grace or keep it minimal for a modern look. Pair it with statement jewellery, like a bold choker or dangly earrings, to make this gown wedding-ready.

Sharara gown

Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

The Sharara gown, known for its wide-leg trousers and flowing top, brings both elegance and freedom of movement, making it a perfect outfit for wedding festivities. Made from luxurious fabrics like silk, georgette, or chiffon, this gown style often comes with intricate embroidery and embellishments, elevating it to wedding-worthy attire. Whether for a mehendi function or an evening sangeet, the Sharara gown’s rich textures and classic look make it an unforgettable outfit choice.

Palazzo gown

Dia Mirza (Instagram)

If you prioritise comfort with style, the Palazzo gown is an ideal choice. With its wide-legged trousers and flowing silhouette, this gown provides an effortless yet refined look, perfect for attending day functions or semi-formal wedding events. Crafted from soft fabrics like satin or chiffon, the Palazzo gown comes in a range of colours and designs, allowing you to choose one that fits the wedding theme. Pair it with light jewellery and elegant heels to make a stylish impression without sacrificing comfort.

Gharara gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

Featuring a fitted bodice and flared pants, the Gharara gown is a timeless piece that’s perfect for wedding celebrations. The flared bottom and embellished top create a striking look that makes you stand out at any function, from the sangeet to the reception. Many Gharara gowns come adorned with intricate embroidery or beadwork, adding a rich touch of elegance. This gown is an excellent choice if you want to balance traditional charm with modern sophistication for a wedding event.

Lucknowi gown

Aditi Rao Hydari (Instagram)

Known for its exquisite chikankari work, the Lucknowi gown brings delicate grace and elegance to any wedding occasion. It’s especially beautiful in jewel-toned colours like emerald, ruby, or sapphire, which give it a royal touch. With a fitted bodice and flowing skirt, this gown style highlights fine craftsmanship and is an excellent option for a daytime wedding function or an evening reception. Style it with traditional jewellery, like kundan or polki pieces, to complement the intricate detailing.

Cape gown

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Instagram)

The Cape gown combines classic charm with a modern twist, featuring a flowing cape that adds drama to the traditional gown look. Ideal for wedding receptions or cocktail parties, this gown comes in rich fabrics like satin, velvet, or silk, which flow elegantly with every step. It’s available in various colours and patterns, from bold and daring to soft and sophisticated, so you can pick a style that suits your personality. The cape adds an element of grandeur, making it perfect for special occasions where you want to make a statement.

Jacket gown

Kriti Sanon (Instagram)

Blending traditional and contemporary elements, the Jacket gown pairs a structured jacket with a flowing gown. This layered look adds a regal touch, especially when adorned with embroidery, sequins, or beadwork, making it an ideal choice for wedding ceremonies or engagement events. Style the look with an elegant updo, minimal jewellery, and bold lip colour to draw attention to the gown’s embellishments. A pair of statement heels completes the outfit, making you ready to stand out at any formal gathering.

Indo-Western gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

The Indo-Western gown combines traditional Indian artistry with modern Western silhouettes, creating a stunning fusion of styles. It often features Indian embroidery with sleek, contemporary cuts, perfect for wedding functions like the sangeet or reception. These gowns come in vibrant colours and are adorned with embellishments, making them a preferred choice for fashion-forward brides and wedding guests alike. Pair it with statement accessories and chic footwear to make a bold impression that beautifully bridges the gap between tradition and modernity.