Vivah Muhurat For Late 2024, Find Out The Most Auspicious Wedding Dates

Planning your dream wedding in 2024? The final months of the year offer the perfect blend of mild weather, festive vibes and astrologically auspicious dates. In Hindu tradition, pundits and astrologers calculate the Vivah Muhurat based on the couple's birth charts and other astrological alignments, considering factors like the Nakshatra (constellation), Tithi (lunar day), and Lagna (ascendant).
If you're set to tie the knot this year, the concept of Vivah Muhurat (auspicious wedding timings derived from the Hindu Panchang) can guide you in picking the perfect day for your nuptials. Aligning your big day with these celestial moments ensures that your journey together starts on the most harmonious note possible.
Auspicious Wedding Dates for November 2024
November is a popular month for weddings. The dates of November 17, 18 and 20 are behind us, which leaves you with
1. November 25, 2024 (Monday)
Tithi: Panchami
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha
2. November 30, 2024 (Saturday)
Tithi: Dashami
Nakshatra: Chitra
Auspicious Wedding Dates for December 2024
December weddings have a magical charm, blending winter elegance with ritualistic significance. Here are the ideal Vivah Muhurat dates for the month:
3. December 1, 2024 (Sunday)
Tithi: Ekadashi
Nakshatra: Swati
4. December 4, 2024 (Wednesday)
Tithi: Purnima
Nakshatra: Mrigashira
5. December 7, 2024 (Saturday)
Tithi: Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Punarvasu
6. December 9, 2024 (Monday)
Known as one of the most sacred days for weddings.
Tithi: Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Pushya
7.December 15, 2024 (Sunday)
Tithi: Dashami
Nakshatra: Uttarabhadra
Tips For Planning A Muhurat Wedding
- Consult An Astrologer Early: While general auspicious dates are widely known, it's important to check with a family priest or astrologer to ensure compatibility with your and your partner’s birth charts.
- Book Vendors In Advance: Given the popularity of these dates, wedding venues, caterers, and photographers get booked quickly. Secure your plans early.
- Factor In Regional Traditions: Different communities have their own customs and guidelines for Muhurat. Incorporate these nuances into your planning.
- Plan For Winter Weddings: For December weddings, consider adding heaters or warm beverages to your reception, especially if it's an outdoor event.
With these dates in mind, let the wedding bells ring in harmony with the universe, making your big day a memory of joy and connection.
