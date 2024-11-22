ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Vivah Muhurat For Late 2024, Find Out The Most Auspicious Wedding Dates

The concept of Vivah Muhurat will guide you in picking the perfect day to tie the knot ( Freepik )

Planning your dream wedding in 2024? The final months of the year offer the perfect blend of mild weather, festive vibes and astrologically auspicious dates. In Hindu tradition, pundits and astrologers calculate the Vivah Muhurat based on the couple's birth charts and other astrological alignments, considering factors like the Nakshatra (constellation), Tithi (lunar day), and Lagna (ascendant).

If you're set to tie the knot this year, the concept of Vivah Muhurat (auspicious wedding timings derived from the Hindu Panchang) can guide you in picking the perfect day for your nuptials. Aligning your big day with these celestial moments ensures that your journey together starts on the most harmonious note possible.

Auspicious Wedding Dates for November 2024

November is a popular month for weddings. The dates of November 17, 18 and 20 are behind us, which leaves you with

1. November 25, 2024 (Monday)

Tithi: Panchami

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

2. November 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Tithi: Dashami

Nakshatra: Chitra

Representational image (Freepik)

Auspicious Wedding Dates for December 2024

December weddings have a magical charm, blending winter elegance with ritualistic significance. Here are the ideal Vivah Muhurat dates for the month:

3. December 1, 2024 (Sunday)

Tithi: Ekadashi