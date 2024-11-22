ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Vivah Muhurat For Late 2024, Find Out The Most Auspicious Wedding Dates

Your guide to the most auspicious wedding dates in November and December 2024.

The concept of Vivah Muhurat will guide you in picking the perfect day to tie the knot
The concept of Vivah Muhurat will guide you in picking the perfect day to tie the knot (Freepik)
author img

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Planning your dream wedding in 2024? The final months of the year offer the perfect blend of mild weather, festive vibes and astrologically auspicious dates. In Hindu tradition, pundits and astrologers calculate the Vivah Muhurat based on the couple's birth charts and other astrological alignments, considering factors like the Nakshatra (constellation), Tithi (lunar day), and Lagna (ascendant).

If you're set to tie the knot this year, the concept of Vivah Muhurat (auspicious wedding timings derived from the Hindu Panchang) can guide you in picking the perfect day for your nuptials. Aligning your big day with these celestial moments ensures that your journey together starts on the most harmonious note possible.

Auspicious Wedding Dates for November 2024

November is a popular month for weddings. The dates of November 17, 18 and 20 are behind us, which leaves you with

1. November 25, 2024 (Monday)

Tithi: Panchami

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

2. November 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Tithi: Dashami

Nakshatra: Chitra

Representational image
Representational image (Freepik)

Auspicious Wedding Dates for December 2024

December weddings have a magical charm, blending winter elegance with ritualistic significance. Here are the ideal Vivah Muhurat dates for the month:

3. December 1, 2024 (Sunday)

Tithi: Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Swati

4. December 4, 2024 (Wednesday)

Tithi: Purnima

Nakshatra: Mrigashira

5. December 7, 2024 (Saturday)

Tithi: Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Punarvasu

6. December 9, 2024 (Monday)

Known as one of the most sacred days for weddings.

Tithi: Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Pushya

7.December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

Tithi: Dashami

Nakshatra: Uttarabhadra

Tips For Planning A Muhurat Wedding

  • Consult An Astrologer Early: While general auspicious dates are widely known, it's important to check with a family priest or astrologer to ensure compatibility with your and your partner’s birth charts.
  • Book Vendors In Advance: Given the popularity of these dates, wedding venues, caterers, and photographers get booked quickly. Secure your plans early.
  • Factor In Regional Traditions: Different communities have their own customs and guidelines for Muhurat. Incorporate these nuances into your planning.
  • Plan For Winter Weddings: For December weddings, consider adding heaters or warm beverages to your reception, especially if it's an outdoor event.

With these dates in mind, let the wedding bells ring in harmony with the universe, making your big day a memory of joy and connection.

Read more:

Planning your dream wedding in 2024? The final months of the year offer the perfect blend of mild weather, festive vibes and astrologically auspicious dates. In Hindu tradition, pundits and astrologers calculate the Vivah Muhurat based on the couple's birth charts and other astrological alignments, considering factors like the Nakshatra (constellation), Tithi (lunar day), and Lagna (ascendant).

If you're set to tie the knot this year, the concept of Vivah Muhurat (auspicious wedding timings derived from the Hindu Panchang) can guide you in picking the perfect day for your nuptials. Aligning your big day with these celestial moments ensures that your journey together starts on the most harmonious note possible.

Auspicious Wedding Dates for November 2024

November is a popular month for weddings. The dates of November 17, 18 and 20 are behind us, which leaves you with

1. November 25, 2024 (Monday)

Tithi: Panchami

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha

2. November 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Tithi: Dashami

Nakshatra: Chitra

Representational image
Representational image (Freepik)

Auspicious Wedding Dates for December 2024

December weddings have a magical charm, blending winter elegance with ritualistic significance. Here are the ideal Vivah Muhurat dates for the month:

3. December 1, 2024 (Sunday)

Tithi: Ekadashi

Nakshatra: Swati

4. December 4, 2024 (Wednesday)

Tithi: Purnima

Nakshatra: Mrigashira

5. December 7, 2024 (Saturday)

Tithi: Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Punarvasu

6. December 9, 2024 (Monday)

Known as one of the most sacred days for weddings.

Tithi: Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Pushya

7.December 15, 2024 (Sunday)

Tithi: Dashami

Nakshatra: Uttarabhadra

Tips For Planning A Muhurat Wedding

  • Consult An Astrologer Early: While general auspicious dates are widely known, it's important to check with a family priest or astrologer to ensure compatibility with your and your partner’s birth charts.
  • Book Vendors In Advance: Given the popularity of these dates, wedding venues, caterers, and photographers get booked quickly. Secure your plans early.
  • Factor In Regional Traditions: Different communities have their own customs and guidelines for Muhurat. Incorporate these nuances into your planning.
  • Plan For Winter Weddings: For December weddings, consider adding heaters or warm beverages to your reception, especially if it's an outdoor event.

With these dates in mind, let the wedding bells ring in harmony with the universe, making your big day a memory of joy and connection.

Read more:

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIVAH MUHURATWEDDINGSAUSPICIOUS DATESAUSPICIOUS WEDDING DATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.