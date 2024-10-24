ETV Bharat / lifestyle

5 Ancient Laxmi Temples In India You Should Visit At Least Once

This Diwali, visit these ancient temples to experience spiritual peace and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for a prosperous year ahead.

With Diwali's festive spirit and several holidays ahead, it's the perfect time to visit some of the most iconic and ancient temples dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi
With Diwali’s festive spirit and several holidays ahead, it's the perfect time to visit some of the most iconic and ancient temples dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Diwali is just around the corner, and across India, Hindu households are busy preparing for this joyous festival. From thoroughly cleaning their homes to making delicious delicacies and decorating their surroundings, families are getting ready to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring prosperity, wealth, and happiness. Lakshmi, the Goddess of abundance and fortune, is revered not only by Hindus but also by Buddhists and Jains.

With Diwali’s festive spirit and several holidays ahead, it's the perfect time to visit some of the most iconic and ancient temples dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, where devotees can seek her blessings.

Lakshmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), Delhi

Birla Mandir, Delhi
Birla Mandir, Delhi (Getty Images)

Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Narayana, the preserver, Birla Mandir holds great historical significance. Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated the temple with the condition that people of all castes would be allowed to enter. The temple’s beautiful architecture and intricate Indian designs make it a must-visit, located west of Connaught Place in Delhi.

Timings: 4:30 AM - 1:30 PM, reopens at 2:30 PM. Closes at 9:00 PM.

Kaila Devi Temple, Karauli, Rajasthan

Located in Kaila Devi village, Karauli district, Rajasthan, the Kaila Devi Temple is dedicated to Kaileshwari, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The temple, known for its marble construction and spacious courtyard, draws devotees who believe their wishes will be fulfilled. The annual Chaitra festival fair further enhances the temple’s fame.

Timings: 4:00 AM - 8:30 PM (Mataji’s resting time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM)

Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur

Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur
Mahalakshmi Temple, Kolhapur (Getty Images)

Situated on the banks of the Panchganga River in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Mahalakshmi Temple is one of the eighteen Maha Shakti Peethas. Known for its grand Hemadpanthi-style architecture, the temple boasts five towering structures and a spacious main hall, making it a revered spot for devotees.

Timings: 4:30 AM - 11:00 PM

Ashtalakshmi Temple, Chennai

Ashtalakshmi Temple
Ashtalakshmi Temple, (Getty Images)

Located on the scenic coast of Besant Nagar in Chennai, the Ashtalakshmi Temple is dedicated to Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and knowledge. The temple’s unique architecture blends ancient Dravidian and contemporary styles, symbolizing "Aum," the first Vedic mantra.

Timings: 6:30 AM - 12:00 PM, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM (Extended morning hours on weekends: 6:30 AM - 1:00 PM)

Sripuram Golden Temple, Vellore

A marvel of artistry, the Sripuram Golden Temple in Vellore is adorned with 1500 kg of gold, meticulously crafted by temple artisans. The temple is set within a vast 100-acre spiritual complex, nestled in Tirumalaikodi, just 10 km from Vellore.

Timings: 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

