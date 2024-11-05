5 Times Virat Kohli Was The Husband Every Girl Would Want

There’s no denying that Virat Kohli, who celebrates his birthday today is a superstar in the world of cricket. Today, let’s talk about his other claim to fame: being the husband that every girl's vision board is secretly based on. Virat and actress Anushka Sharma have captured the hearts of millions, and it’s not just because they’re a ridiculously good-looking power couple. Virat’s role as a supportive, caring, and sometimes adorably extra husband has earned him legions of fans who just want one thing in life: a Kohli of their own.

1. The Bag-Hauling Dream Husband

Virat casually shattered stereotypes by carrying Anushka’s shopping bags. A viral video showed him being the perfect gentleman, holding the bags without a second thought. It’s speaks a lot about stepping up for your partner, as Virat so effortlessly does. He proves that chivalry isn’t dead. It’s just hanging out at the grocery store, carrying the veggie bags and giving every girl yet another reason to adore him.

2. Master of Prenatal Nutrition

When Anushka was pregnant, Virat made sure his wife had everything she needed during her pregnancy. He went full husband-goals mode and helped her maintain her prenatal diet. He took Anushka’s nutritional needs as seriously as he would a pre-match workout, ensuring she had balanced meals, nutrient-packed smoothies, and snacks. He turned to his nutritionist Ryan Fernando for a customised plan, and was meticulous about her intake during every trimester.

Virat sought out a tailored nutrition plan for Anushka's pregnancy (Instagram)

3. He Cooks For Her and the Kids

Move over, breakfast in bed. Virat’s version of romance is cooking up a storm in the kitchen with his wife. Virat and Anushka have been spotted cooking together, and not just for themselves, but for their daughter, Vamika. Virat reportedly dons his chef’s hat to whip up wholesome meals, taking turns in the kitchen with Anushka. “None of this would be possible without you,” he once posted on Instagram, captioning a photo that thanked Anushka for being his “pillar of strength.” He’s clearly a dad who’s not only devoted to his little girl but also to the woman who made him a father.

4. Shows Love On-Field and Online

Virat wears his heart on his sleeve. During a T20 World Cup match, he gave a shoutout to Anushka, letting everyone know she’s his biggest motivation. Fans saw a rare, heartfelt post on his Instagram, where he credited her for his success and called her the reason behind his resilience. And how can we forget the way he ran to towards her for a hug after losing ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia?

5. Compliments and Compromise

In their latest Puma advertisement, we got a glimpse into how Virat is willing to share the limelight with Anushka. Not only does he appear in ads that showcase his playful side with her, but they engage in wholesome, fun-loving banter that shows the world just how comfortable and compatible they are. Their candid, laughter-filled conversations make this jodi all the more remarkable.

From cheering Anushka on in every endeavour to going above and beyond for her pregnancy, Virat is a husband who is equal parts cheerleader, caretaker, and best friend. This is one guy who's happy to step up and support his partner.

Here's wishing the legendary husband (and cricketer) a happy birthday.