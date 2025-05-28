ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Virat Kohli And Anushka Shrma's Spiritual Guru Premanand Ji Maharaj; Everything You Need To Know - Satsang, And One-On-One Meet

If you are living in India and follow even smallest aspect of news or using Instagram, you know the team blue's best batsman and former captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma have been on the path of spirituality. The two were recently seen at Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh. This was the couple's second visit and since then almost everyone has been following or scrolling through the satsangs of the popular spiritual guru.

The celebrity couple has paid multiple visits to Premanand Ji Maharaj's ashram called Shri Hit Radhe Keli Kunj Ashram. They first visited him in January this year following India's cricket series loss in Australia with their children, Vamika and Akaay. On May 13, the day after Kohli announced his retirement from the Test cricket, the couple sought blessings from Maharaj ji. A video of their visit surfaced on the internet which sees Anushka engaging in a heartfelt conversation, asking, "Kya naam jap se ho jayega?" (Will chanting the name suffice?), to which Maharaj ji affirmed the power of Bhakti Yoga.

There is a rejuvenated interest among many across India including the Gen Z. With reels flashing through the phone screen and hearing relevant responses that they feel relatable, most desire to visit the ashram after seeing Virat and Anushka. If you are one among many who would like to visit the ashram and attend satsang or have one-on-one conversation with Maharaj ji, here's all you need to know.

About Premanand Ji Maharaj

Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, popularly known as Premanand Ji Maharaj, is a prominent Indian Hindu Guru and Saint. He belongs to the Radhavallabh Sect and has an ashram in Vrindavan named Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj. To perform Darshan for Maharji and want to meet with him, you have to first register at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj’s Official Website.