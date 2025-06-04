10 Times Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Proved They Are The Real Power Couple Goals

Just the name Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will ignite the urge to head to the internet and check their photos giving couple goals. There's hardly anyone in their fanbase who doesn't adore their couple moments together. They show love, partnership, and most importantly respect for each other. They have made their fans believe in love and Virat's praises and visible love for wife Anushka has made every girl hope for a husband like him – one with all green flags.

Let's take for instance, yesterday's match when Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB won the match first time in 18 years. While Virat broke down in tears, after the announcement, straight went to Anushka and hugged her. He cried while Anushka cheered him for his victory. This is just one instance, each match he wins or loses, he is seen heading straight to his wife sitting in the stand or making a video call to chat with her. These moments are viral on social media and one can't have enough of them.

Here are moments when the two made everyone fall in love with them.

Their Fairy-Tale Wedding

The two got married in December 2017 in Italy. The two had an intimate wedding with only friends and families present followed by large reception in Mumbai. The two dated for few years and then married. They kept their love story under wraps until the day they tied the knot. The dreamy wedding pictures they shared after marriage were nothing short of a fairy tale. It wasn't only the beautiful location but also the bride and the groom. Till date, many find Anushka Sharma the most beautiful bride of Bollywood.

Virat's Sweet Birthday Message for Anushka

While the couple leads a very private life, they often share some feeling on Instagram for their fans to gush over. On Anushka's birthday, Virat takes to social media to share his love for her. In one of his posts he wrote, "Thank you for making life so beautiful. You make me want to be a better version of myself every day. (sic)" The sincerity of his words and his genuine admiration for his wife makes it clear how head over heels he is of his wife.

Supporting Each Other in Their Careers

Although, Anushka hasn't been seen in films post her first child, she continues to work in adds or endorse brands. Both, in a way, are at the peak of their careers. There have been multiple moments when they supported each other during key career milestones. Anushka was seen cheering for Virat from the stands during cricket matches, while Virat has always spoken highly of Anushka's work and achievements, especially how she supports him.

Their Adorable PDA

Despite leading a private life, their public display of affection (PDA) have always been heartwarming. Whether Virat lovingly calling Anushka his "one and only" or the way they share sweet glances during public events, they have made their fans believe that true love and admiration for partner exists. Virat often raises his bat on the field to acknowledge Anushka's presence and runs straight to her after losing or winning a match. These moments remind everyone of the beauty of love.

Virat's Gesture During Anushka's Pregnancy

We all saw how Virat was so protective about Anushka when the two were seen heading in and out of clinics. He even used to help her with yoga that Anushka would share on her social media account. After their daughter Vamika was born, the two announced the birth of her in a social media post stating, "We are truly blessed to share that we have been blessed with a baby girl. (sic)" The also have a son Akaay.

Anushka Supporting Virat Through Tough Times

Being with Virat Kohli hasn't been easy for Anushka. Whenever, India lost a match, Anushka was blamed as a bad omen. Fans have been notoriously ruthless to her. However, the two stood strong and reminded the world that they are strong support for each other. There was also a time when Virat was going through tough part of his professional life, which led to giving up his captaincy as well. However, he had a support from Anushka, encouraging him and sending supporting messages. This was a clear message that there's much more in a relationship than public achievements and approvals.

Their Anniversary Celebrations

The two have never thrown any extravagant parties but spent time together and shared wishes for each other on social media. The two are either seen going on a vacation, having a quite dinner, or a trip down memory lane through social media posts. They make sure to commemorate their love and commitment to each other.

How They Laugh Together

One of the most admirable thing one could see in their relationship is the way they make each other laugh. Their videos go viral in seconds sharing playful banter on social media sharing funny moments from their daily lives. Their humour and comfort is admirable. Also, it shows their fun side.

Anushka's Support During Virat's Fitness Journey

It is a known fact now that Virat takes his fitness journey very seriously and it is seen that Anushka supports him a lot. In one of her interviews, she mentioned how she encouraged him to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Virat on the other hand, often shares posts expression his admiration for Anushka's fitness routine.