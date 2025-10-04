ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Matcha Latte To Shroom Coffee, Viral Coffee Trends You Must Try

Intro – Coffee trends may come and go, but our collective willingness to whip, freeze, or mushroomify our morning brew remains unshakeable.

Matcha Latte and Dalgona
Matcha Latte and Dalgona are two of the many recent coffee trends (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST

If you thought coffee was just “brown hot water” that keeps you peppy, you were wrong. Coffee has gone full Hollywood: it reinvents itself every season, gets new outfits, and occasionally takes you hostage. So grab your mug, because here’s a round-up of viral coffee trends that took the internet by storm.

1. Korean Banana Latte

This one comes straight out of South Korea, where they took coffee and said, “Let’s make it taste like a banana milkshake.” And you know what? It works. It’s creamy, it’s sweet, and it’s the kind of drink that makes you wonder why Starbucks hasn’t already monetized it.

2. Shroom Coffee

Apparently, regular coffee wasn’t “wellness” enough. Enter Shroom Coffee (short for Mushroom Coffee), which mixes coffee with powdered fungi like reishi, lion’s mane, or chaga. It claims to boost focus, immunity, and maybe even help you ascend to a higher plane of existence. Does it taste earthy? Yes. Does it taste like you licked the forest floor? Also yes. But hey, if Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow drinks it, who are we to judge?

3. Dalgona Coffee

Remember lockdown? When everyone was baking banana bread and making reels they swore their colleagues would never see? Enter Dalgona Coffee: instant coffee, sugar, and hot water whipped into a frothy cloud like it’s auditioning for India's Next Top Latte. Did it taste good? Kind of. Did it look pretty enough to distract you from existential dread? Absolutely.

4. Matcha Latte

Matcha is basically coffee’s cousin who studied abroad and now only eats organic. It’s green, it’s frothy, it’s full of antioxidants that promise to make you live longer. A Matcha Latte isn’t just a drink, it’s a lifestyle. Sip it, and suddenly you’re the kind of person who owns linen pants and uses words like “gut health” unironically.

5. Iced Coffee Cubes

Finally, a trend that actually makes sense. Freeze coffee into ice cubes, pour milk over them, and boom! You’ve got a drink that gets stronger instead of watery as it melts. It’s practical, aesthetic, and the closest most of us will get to feeling like a genius inventor. Bonus points if you use fancy glassware.

Next year it’ll probably be “Octopus Ink Espresso” or “Cloud Coffee 2.0.” Until then, drink up, post it, and remember: half the flavour comes from likes.

