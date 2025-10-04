ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Matcha Latte To Shroom Coffee, Viral Coffee Trends You Must Try

If you thought coffee was just “brown hot water” that keeps you peppy, you were wrong. Coffee has gone full Hollywood: it reinvents itself every season, gets new outfits, and occasionally takes you hostage. So grab your mug, because here’s a round-up of viral coffee trends that took the internet by storm.

1. Korean Banana Latte

This one comes straight out of South Korea, where they took coffee and said, “Let’s make it taste like a banana milkshake.” And you know what? It works. It’s creamy, it’s sweet, and it’s the kind of drink that makes you wonder why Starbucks hasn’t already monetized it.

2. Shroom Coffee

Apparently, regular coffee wasn’t “wellness” enough. Enter Shroom Coffee (short for Mushroom Coffee), which mixes coffee with powdered fungi like reishi, lion’s mane, or chaga. It claims to boost focus, immunity, and maybe even help you ascend to a higher plane of existence. Does it taste earthy? Yes. Does it taste like you licked the forest floor? Also yes. But hey, if Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow drinks it, who are we to judge?

3. Dalgona Coffee