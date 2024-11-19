Is Vijay Varma’s Red Carpet Glow-Up The Result Of The 'Girlfriend Effect'?

Let’s start with a universal truth: some men are clueless about fashion. They roam the earth in cargo shorts, graphic tees that read “Keep Calm,” and sneakers that look like they lost a football fight in the rain. Then, something magical happens: they get a girlfriend. Social media influencers have lovingly dubbed this phenomenon the “Girlfriend Effect” (or “Girlfriend Air”). Basically, men suddenly sprout a wardrobe that makes people wonder if they’ve hired a stylist.

Case in point: Talented actor Vijay Varma.

Before he became Tamannaah Bhatia’s plus-one, Vijay’s wardrobe had all the excitement of a plain dosa. He wasn’t exactly the poster child for “fashion-forward.” But somewhere between their budding romance and their first public appearance as a couple, Vijay underwent a sartorial metamorphosis. And boy, are we here for it.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. Vijay’s pre-Tamannaah style could best be described as “brooding indie artist who sleeps in his clothes.” Think oversized hoodies, random band T-shirts, and pants that screamed, “I don’t care about your fashion week.” Comfort clearly came first, second and third.

Post-Tamannaah? It’s like the man fell into a vat of haute couture and came out dripping in Armani. Suddenly, he’s pairing tailored suits with statement sneakers, layering like a pro, and accessorising with the confidence of someone who knows his bracelet game is on point. His colour palette has expanded from “fifty shades of beige” to bold prints and pastel shades that actually complement his wheatish skin tone. Somewhere, his wardrobe sighed in relief.

We are rooting for this glamorous celeb couple (ANI Photo)

Let’s not pretend Vijay woke up one day and thought, You know what this look needs? A pair of flared trousers and a chain necklace. No, this is classic “Girlfriend Effect” at work. We believe the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia has clearly been sprinkling her fashion pixie dust all over him.

Tamannaah is no stranger to making heads turn, so it’s safe to say Vijay’s glow-up is at least partially powered by her. Whether she’s giving subtle nods of approval or flat-out vetoing his graphic tees (you know the ones), her presence has been transformative.

The Science Of 'Girlfriend Air'

If you’re skeptical about the Girlfriend Effect, let’s consider some theories. When a stylish girlfriend enters the scene, men subconsciously absorb her aesthetic standards. It’s like fashion by proximity. They start to notice things like tailoring, texture, and the fact that floaters have no place at a dinner party.

When your girlfriend is THE Tamannaah Bhatia, you’ve got to bring your A-game. You can’t be standing next to someone who looks like a goddess and wear jeans that double as camping gear. The man had to rise to the occasion... and he did.

From Red Carpets To Real Life

The best part of Vijay’s glow-up isn’t just the killer suits and sleek hairstyles. It’s the newfound confidence that oozes from every photo. Red carpets? He owns them. Airport looks? Effortlessly chic. It’s like he’s saying, “I look this good, and I didn’t even try,” which, of course, makes it all the more attractive.

Thanks to Tamannaah Bhatia and her fashion-forward influence, we’ve been gifted a Vijay Varma who’s as pleasing to the eyes as he is to the big screen. Sure, the “Girlfriend Effect” might be a trendy Instagram term, but in Vijay’s case, it’s a full-blown miracle.

We’re rooting for them. As long as Vijay doesn’t try to bring cargo shorts back.