14 Expensive Cars Owned By Vijay Mallya Including Maserati Indy, 1969 And A Rs 2 Crore Ferrari

Former businessman and Indian fugitive Vijay Mallya recently appeared on an interview on a podcast run by an influencer. The interview has sparked conversation around his luxurious life and the debt he owns on the country. The interview was four-hour long where he spoke about many things life in London, his children, his debt and much more. Interestintly, he also spoke about his passion for racing cars and he owned many of them.

Back in the days, when Mallya was the big shot name in the country, he had collected some of the most iconic cars over the years. Here's a list of some of the most high-end cars, which include some vintage, and super-luxurious ones that he owned.

Mercedes 300 Gullwing

This is one of the iconic cars made by Mercedes even today. It was built in 1995 with aluminium body and grammed attention for its lightweight, rugged wheels and blue leather interiors. The car came at the cost of Rs 9.65 crore when it was bought by Mallya in India.

Allard JR

This lightweight racing specialist car was made in 1995 and was owned by Mallya. It was one of the best picks of the racing industry and was one of the finest collections in the Mallya's four-wheeler collection. The price of the car was between Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 4.08 crore.

Alfa Romeo Bucci

This rare car joined Mallya's other car collection in 1998. The 1994 classic model was a two-seater with an ultimate sports body. It had six-cylinder engine and it was priced at Rs 1..95 crore.

Sunbeam Tiger

The car was first built in 1926 and is an open-wheel race car which achieved a record-breaking speed of 245 km per hours. Its supercharged V12 engines is rare and it also has a four-speed manual transmission. The car's price is not determined in India due to its high brand value.

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

This is one of the most reputed car variant of Rolls-Royce family. It is known to be one of the most valued cars in the world which need high insurance as weel. The price of the car ranges from Rs 5.39 crore to Rs 7.32 crore.

Ferrari 328 GTS

One of the most iconic cars of Vijay Mallya was the Ferrari 325 GTS. He owned two other Ferraris bu this with a brigh red colour was reported to be his favourite. It was priced between Rs 1-2 crore at that time and had some of the finest specs at that time. After Mallya's assets were seized, this car was auctioned off and was bought by Baroda Royal Family member, Pratap Singh Gaekwad.

1903 Humber

It was one of the most oldest running cars in India and was known for its vintage appeal. It looked classy, and had a-class detailing and power. The car was sold off at Rs 1 crore to reduce the businessman's debt.

Jaguar D-Type

This car was specifically built for the iconic Le Mans racing event in France. The car had striking short nose, which made it perfect for racing track. The car was owned by the former businessman and then was auctioned at about Rs 1 crore.

Bentley Flying Spur

Vijay Mallya was one of the first owners of Bentley in India. It was known as one of the most luxurious cars in his garage. It used to be parked in Goa for him.

Maserati Indy

Again, one of the most iconic and expensive cars, Maserati Indy was owned by Mallya. Initially, It had 2-door, four-seater coupe and was built between 1969 and 1975, which makes it vintage as well. This car was also auctoned off after Mallya went bankrupt.

Shelby Cobra

It's small in size but was powered by big American V8 engines. Its body was made out of other AC cars and a Ford V8 engine. Shelby Cobra was originally built in 1965 and was sold off at a high price when it was auctioned.

McLaren M10A F5000

This was a Formula 5000 racing car owned by the businessman. A unique vehicle, which had 5-litre Chevrolet V8 engine and was a part of his racing car collection segment. It was also auctioned at a high price.

Maybach

This was a luxury sedan owned by him, which was different from his racing car collection. It came with black and brown dual tone along with exquisite furnishing inside the cabin. This is one of the most expensive cars now in the market.

Lamborghini Countach

A classic lamborghini Countach of the 1990 model was once part of Mallya's car collection. The car came with four-cam V12 engine and could reach top speed of 273 BHP. This was one of his most popular cars and was priced at Rs 25 crore and upwards.

Disclaimer: All information mentioned in the article are sourced from Team BHP reports.