Get Gigi Hadid And Tyra Bank's Hair Style At Home With These Techniques By Hollywood Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Long

After six years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to New York City with a stunning, revamped production that redefined its iconic legacy. The runway came alive once again with the famed angel wings and the world’s top models, delivering a mesmerizing showcase of beauty, elegance, and style. Some of biggest names from modeling world were Tyra Banks, Carla Bruni and Hadid sisters among others who donned their iconic wings again this year. Bringing some of the hair styles that stole the show, GB Styling Ambassador Chris Long shares a step-by-step guide to achieve the breath-taking hairstyles from the show with ETV Bharat Lifestyle. Try these expert tips and step-by-step techniques to bring the runway magic to life.

Gigi Hadid’s slick back bob with a flick

“To create Gigi’s chic, bob look, you need to fashion a deep side parting, blow drying the hair and to straighten using Corrale straightener the hair smoothly from the top, and then flicking it outwards at the ends.”

Tyra Banks’s fluffy Afro blow out

Chris Long says, “To achieve Tyra’s beautiful, fluffy Afro blow out, I would use the Dyson Supersonic Nural with the wide tooth comb attachment to stretch the hair and embrace her natural texture, as well as to create more volume and bounce. You can also use the wide tooth comb attachment on the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler!”

Carla Bruni’s classic VS big bouncy blow dry

“For this look, firstly add the pre-style cream all over the hair, and then use the multi-styler to dry the hair so it’s 80 percent dry. I would then go in with the 30mm barrel attachment to create the curls, making sure to curl the hair away from the face. To finish off the look, comb through each side using the wide tooth comb, and then run the post-style serum through the hair for a lasting finish.”