Your Complete Vegan Skincare Guide In 4 Steps

Vegan skincare is centered around plant-based ingredients and free from animal-derived components, which is perfectly suited for Indian skins

Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A vegan skincare routine isn't just a trend — it's a thoughtful approach to beauty that aligns with compassion and sustainability. By choosing products free from animal-derived ingredients and cruelty-free, you're nourishing your skin while supporting a healthier planet. Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just beginning your journey, adopting a plant-based skincare routine can bring a natural glow to your skin while being kind to the earth and its creatures. Ready to refresh your beauty regimen? Supriya Jindal of Brillare shares four essential steps for a complete vegan skincare routine.

Step 1:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Start with a gentle, hydrating cleanser — rose or coconut-based ones are great. Avoid scrubs with large particles, as they can damage your skin.

Step 2:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Protect your skin’s lipid barrier by using a nourishing serum. Vitamin C is perfect for energising and hydrating, while probiotics help maintain the skin’s natural resilience. (Probiotics aren’t just for your gut — they are great for your skin too!)

Step 3:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Choose a moisturiser based on your skin type: Hyaluronic acid works well for dry skin, while Vitamin C is ideal for combination skin. Always check the label for ingredient details to ensure effectiveness.

Step 4:

Representational Image
Representational Image (Freepik)

Sunscreen is essential! Opt for a mineral-based sunscreen, preferably with zinc oxide, as it stays on the surface and doesn’t absorb into the bloodstream.

