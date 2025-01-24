ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival Returns For Its 7th Edition In The City Of Lakes

The three-day festival in Udaipur, from February 7 to 9, 2025, will feature over 22 bands, with 150 international artists from more than 15 countries

Vedanta Udaipur Music festival comes with its seventh edition
Vedanta Udaipur Music festival comes with its seventh edition (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

The Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival is returning for its 7th edition in the City of Lakes. Scheduled to take place from February 7 to 9, 2025, the three-day musical extravaganza is conceptualized and produced by SEHER in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan and supported by Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The festival promises to celebrate the theme of 'Preservation and propagation of forgotten musical instruments and traditions of Rajasthan', while also embracing global music cultures. The event is open to all with free entry, making it a one-of-a-kind cultural experience accessible to everyone.

Touted to be the only event in India that brings world music from across the globe to the doorstep of the people in Rajasthan. The festival promises to feature performances by 22 music bands from more than 15 countries including Argentina, Iran, Sweden, Spain, Ivory Coast, Kurdistan, Germany, Hungary, and Reunion Island among others.

Some of these international artists will be performing in India for the first time. In addition to globally renowned acts, the celebration will also showcase a stellar lineup of Indian talent, including Shaan, Karsh Kale, Kanika Kapoor, Faridkot, Sukriti-Prakriti, Ritvick Raja, and Western Ghats to name a few.

The performances will take place across three iconic venues in Udaipur. Morning sessions will be held at Manji ka Ghat on February 8 and 9 from 8 AM to 10 AM. With views of the City Palace, Jag Mandir, and other heritage hotels, it offers a stunning setting, especially at sunrise and sunset. Afternoon performances will be at Fateh Sagar Paal on the same day from 3 PM to 5 PM, known for its calm waters and scenic surroundings, making it an ideal spot to relax. Evening shows will be at Gandhi Ground from 6 PM to 10 PM on all three days.

One of the festival’s key highlights will be a special focus on reviving Rajasthan’s forgotten musical instrument, Sarangi, that embodies the soul of the region’s cultural legacy.

"The Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival is truly one-of-a-kind, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate the universal language of music. What sets this festival apart is not just its diverse lineup of world-class artists but the opportunity to experience these performances in Udaipur, a city steeped in cultural heritage rather than only in big cities. Such a vibrant gathering of artists, in venues as iconic as those in Udaipur, cannot be witnessed anywhere else in India, and we are honored to offer this unforgettable experience," said Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder of SEHER.

Ali Dogan Gonultas Songs from Kurdistan and Turkey, KAIA, Peter Tegnee Rithvik Raja
