Venus Vastu Tips To Strengthen Romance, Harmony, and Relationships

Vastu is more than just decorating. It's like speaking the language of love through your home's design. When your home feels good with Venus's energy, relationships do too. You will likely find more respect, understanding, and gentleness between you two as the emotion of love can be immensely powerful when its embrased and cherish fully. "In the Vastu Shastra vision, Venus is the giver of beauty, attraction, and emotional balance," says Vaisshnavi Gupta, tarot reader, astrologer, and numerologist. She says with the resonance of Venus, relationships can bloom even more. "With the alignment of one's living space to Venus's vibrations, one can gain a deeper connection, trust, and love," says the crystal healer. Here are some thoughtful touches and colours to add to your space and invite a nurturing vibe.

Southwest: The Corner of Commitment

Southwest is often called the direction of relationship stability. Using this area for the master bedroom brings steadiness and trust into the relationship. Do your best to avoid clutter or heavy storage here, the relationship’s energy will get weighed down. Use soft, warm, and earthy tones for added comfort and security.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Northwest: The Atmosphere of Attraction

Northwest is known for bonding and conversation flowing easily. Set down a pair of gently glowing crystals, clear quartz or rose quartz is perfect. Or, hang up art depicting couples in a loving embrace. These soft symbols become magnets for love, pulling in understanding and harmony.

The Love-Nurturing Colour Palette

Venus favours soft, romantic colours. Consider blush pink, gentle peach, lavender, along with white. Cushions, or bed linens, in such shades, soothe; they cause closeness without overwhelming.

Bedroom Wisdom - Vastu Style