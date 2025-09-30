Two Women Artists Hold Forth On How Cheriyal Preserves Telangana’s Living History
At 'Vama – The Strength Within' art show in Delhi, two female Cheriyal artists are showcasing Telangana’s 13th-century scroll painting tradition.
Every civilization has found ways to tell its stories. Some carve myths into stone. Some write epics on palm leaves. Others, like the artists of Telangana, paint their histories on scrolls that unfurl like rivers of memory. These are the Cheriyal paintings: vivid, narrative scrolls that have carried the dreams, fears, and moral codes of India’s people for centuries.
At 'Vama – The Strength Within,' a women-led group exhibition at Bikaner House, New Delhi, artists D. Vanaja and D. Padma are bringing these scrolls back to life. Their work is not just art but a form of storytelling technology, one that predates cinema, television, even the printing press. Various women artists from across India are presenting their indigenous and traditional art forms at Vama – The Strength Within.
For the show, Vanaja has painted two works: one on women’s role in farming, another on village women’s lives. Padma has prepared a scroll depicting Telangana village life in vibrant detail. In doing so, they make visible what was always invisible in the older epics: the centrality of women’s labour, resilience, and creativity. In speaking to them, we begin to see how a brush dipped in tamarind-seed paste and natural pigments can compete with the internet as a medium of memory.
Legacy Carried By Women In Male-Dominated Tradition
For both Vanaja and Padma, Cheriyal art was not discovered in a classroom but inherited through marriage into families that had carried the tradition for generations. Vanaja learned from her husband (national award-winning artist D. Vaikuntam Nakash), while Padma apprenticed under her father-in-law (the late D. Chandraiah, himself a national awardee).
In many traditions, such inheritance would have excluded women. Yet here, their entry became an act of quiet rebellion and continuity at once. “We never felt it’s male work,” Vanaja tells ETV Bharat. “We feel it is our family legacy and ancestors’ gift.” The irony is unmistakable: an art form originally used to narrate epics like the Ramayana or occupational tales of local castes now finds its strength renewed through the work of women artists telling the stories of women themselves.
The Technology of Colour
The survival of Cheriyal depends not just on artists but on materials. Padma explains the slow, almost ritualistic preparation of the canvas: khadi cloth layered with rice starch, white mud, and tamarind seed paste, cured over three days. Only after this base is hardened does the story begin. The pigments themselves are a chemistry of patience:
- White from crushed seashells ground to powder.
- Black from soot collected off kerosene lamps.
- Yellow from turmeric.
- Blue from indigo.
- Red from Inglikam stones.
- Green, brown, orange from layered combinations of these.
Each colour was once as precious as knowledge itself, made by hand in the artist’s courtyard, stabilized by thirumani gum (a resin drawn from local trees). In an age where synthetic paints can be bought by the gallon, this painstaking alchemy raises a question: do we understand what we lose when we choose speed over slowness?
Cheriyal As A Social Operating System
The uniqueness of Cheriyal is not its form but its function. Each scroll is a program: it encodes the duties, histories, and moral worldviews of the communities it depicts. For centuries, itinerant bards would carry these scrolls village to village, unrolling them panel by panel as they sang the tales of gods, farmers, washermen, toddy-tappers, and weavers.
As Vanaja puts it, “Each story gives moral support to the occupational work communities.” That is a polite way of saying Cheriyal once served as both entertainment and social regulation, a moral architecture painted in red, blue, and yellow.
Today, only seven families (about 20 artists in total) continue Cheriyal. The numbers are stark. Each artist becomes not just a practitioner but a custodian of a fragile memory system. Padma teaches her children, all of whom now practice the art, and conducts workshops in schools and colleges. But she is clear: “You have to have a lot of patience to learn and work in Cheriyal.” Perhaps that is the deeper point. Cheriyal is not just art to be looked at. It is a discipline of slowness in an age of acceleration.
The exhibition is on view till October 1 at The Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.
