Two Women Artists Hold Forth On How Cheriyal Preserves Telangana’s Living History

Every civilization has found ways to tell its stories. Some carve myths into stone. Some write epics on palm leaves. Others, like the artists of Telangana, paint their histories on scrolls that unfurl like rivers of memory. These are the Cheriyal paintings: vivid, narrative scrolls that have carried the dreams, fears, and moral codes of India’s people for centuries.

At 'Vama – The Strength Within,' a women-led group exhibition at Bikaner House, New Delhi, artists D. Vanaja and D. Padma are bringing these scrolls back to life. Their work is not just art but a form of storytelling technology, one that predates cinema, television, even the printing press. Various women artists from across India are presenting their indigenous and traditional art forms at Vama – The Strength Within.

For the show, Vanaja has painted two works: one on women’s role in farming, another on village women’s lives. Padma has prepared a scroll depicting Telangana village life in vibrant detail. In doing so, they make visible what was always invisible in the older epics: the centrality of women’s labour, resilience, and creativity. In speaking to them, we begin to see how a brush dipped in tamarind-seed paste and natural pigments can compete with the internet as a medium of memory.

Art work by D Padma (Image courtesy the artist)

Legacy Carried By Women In Male-Dominated Tradition

For both Vanaja and Padma, Cheriyal art was not discovered in a classroom but inherited through marriage into families that had carried the tradition for generations. Vanaja learned from her husband (national award-winning artist D. Vaikuntam Nakash), while Padma apprenticed under her father-in-law (the late D. Chandraiah, himself a national awardee).