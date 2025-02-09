Valentine Week: Teddy Day Gifting Guide, And Why Teddies Became The Ultimate Love Language

Teddy Day on February 10 is the warm and fuzzy pit stop on the road to Valentine’s Day. People express their love by gifting something soft, cuddly, and incapable of ghosting you! While many might assume Teddy Day is just another checkpoint in the Valentine’s Week marathon, it’s actually a celebration of comfort, nostalgia, and the universal need for a snuggly support system.

A Love Story That Started in 1902

Like all great love stories, the teddy bear’s origin is a mix of legend and clever marketing. Back in 1902, President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear on a hunting trip, prompting a New York toymaker, Morris Michtom, to create a stuffed bear in his honour.

A teddy bear is your go-to emotional support buddy (Freepik)

Around the same time in Germany, master toymaker Richard Steiff was also crafting a plush bear that would soon become a global sensation. And just like that, the teddy bear was born forever linking stuffed animals to feelings of warmth, security, and declarations of love like "I wuv you beary much."

Ultimate Love Language

There’s something about receiving a teddy bear that feels like a warm hug, one that won’t demand an explanation for why you still haven’t replied to that text. Here’s why teddy bears make the best gifts:

Teddy bears make the best gifts for Valentine's Day (Freepik)

They’re always there for you – Unlike human relationships, a teddy bear will never cancel plans last minute.

They symbolize comfort – Whether you're happy, sad, or just need an excuse to nap, a teddy bear is your go-to emotional support buddy.

They’re a guilt-free investment – Unlike expensive jewellery or surprise vacations, teddy bears don’t require a bank loan.

Teddy Day Gifting Guide

1) For Your Romantic Partner:

A giant teddy bear that takes up more space in their bed than you do.

A pair of teddy bears holding a heart because nothing says “love” like two plushies in an arranged relationship.

A teddy bear-shaped cake—because sugar is a love language, too.

2) For Your Best Friend:

A mini teddy bear keychain to remind them you care (even when they take ages to text back).

A cute teddy mug—perfect for coffee, tea, or drowning out workplace frustrations.

A teddy bear hoodie because fashion should always include some level of snuggly comfort.

3) For Yourself (Because You Deserve It):

A weighted teddy bear—scientifically proven to reduce stress and make you feel like you have your life together.

A limited-edition teddy from your childhood—because adulting is hard, and nostalgia is cheaper than therapy.

A personalized teddy bear that reminds you of your own awesomeness.

The Modern Teddy Bear Is More Than Just a Fluffy Face

The teddy bear has evolved over the years, from realistic mohair bears with intense personalities to pastel-coloured plushies that look like they’ve been dipped in cotton candy. Nowadays, you can find denim bears, crochet bears, teddy bears dressed like celebrities, and even robotic bears that play music. Basically, if you can imagine it, there’s a teddy bear version of it.

Not everyone has a romantic partner to celebrate Teddy Day with. But Teddy Day is for everyone. Your best friend, your sibling, your favourite colleague, or even your pet would totally appreciate a snuggly surprise. And if you’re single? Treat yourself. Because at the end of the day, everyone deserves a bear hug.