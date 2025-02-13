Valentine's Day Special: 5 Romance Novels To Fall In Love With Your Partner All Over Again

There’s something magical about a truly great romance novel... the kind that makes you swoon, ache, and suddenly want to hug your beloved a little tighter. Our pick of books capture love in all its imperfect glory: from time-defying devotion to the thrill of first love, from overcoming cultural barriers to fate’s playful interventions. Whether you’re looking for passion, nostalgia or sweetness, these five bestselling romance novels will make you fall in love all over again.

1. The Time Traveler’s Wife

Author: Audrey Niffenegger

Published: 2003

A genre-bending mix of romance and science fiction, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the achingly beautiful story of Henry, a man with a rare genetic disorder that causes him to randomly travel through time, and Clare, the woman who loves him despite his unpredictable disappearances. The novel was an instant bestseller, praised for its emotional depth and unique storytelling structure, switching between Clare and Henry’s perspectives as they navigate a love that exists out of order.

Why You’ll Love It: If you believe that true love exists beyond time and space, this book will have you reaching for tissues and planting a kiss on your partner's forehead.

2. The Notebook

Author: Nicholas Sparks

Published: 1996

Few books have defined modern romance like The Notebook. Inspired by a real-life love story, this novel follows Noah and Allie. They are young lovers torn apart by class differences and wartime separation, only to find their way back to each other decades later. Though the book received mixed critical reviews at first, it became a commercial juggernaut, launching Sparks into romance superstardom. Its 2004 film adaptation, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, turned The Notebook into a pop culture phenomenon, making “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird” one of the most quoted romantic lines of all time.

Why You’ll Love It: It’s raw, emotional and nostalgic.

3. Call Me By Your Name

Author: André Aciman

Published: 2007

Set in the sun-drenched Italian Riviera, Call Me By Your Name captures the intoxicating, all-consuming experience of first love. Elio, a 17-year-old music prodigy, finds himself drawn to Oliver, a charismatic 24-year-old American scholar spending the summer with his family. As they navigate their secret, passionate affair, Aciman explores the fear and emotional imprint of a once-in-a-lifetime connection.

The novel gained widespread recognition, but its 2017 Oscar-winning film adaptation, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, catapulted it into global literary fame. It was praised for its lyrical prose, and one of the most powerful monologues in modern film (delivered by Elio’s father).

Why You’ll Love It: If you’ve ever had a love so intense it felt like it reshaped your soul, this book will transport you back to that moment.

4. 2 States: The Story of My Marriage

Author: Chetan Bhagat

Published: 2009

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s own love story, 2 States is a witty and heartfelt look at the real struggles of inter-state, inter-cultural marriages in India. Krish is a Punjabi from Delhi, and Ananya is a Tamilian Brahmin from Chennai. They fall in love during their MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, but their biggest battle isn’t falling for each other, it’s convincing their families to accept their relationship. The book became a massive hit in India, sparking conversations about modern relationships and family interference. The 2014 film adaptation, starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, only increased its popularity.

Why You’ll Love It: If you’ve ever had to convince your family that love is more than just a last name and hometown, this book will make you laugh, cry, and root for Krish and Ananya’s love story.

5. The Zoya Factor

Author: Anuja Chauhan

Published: 2008

Imagine being a walking good luck charm. That’s the premise of The Zoya Factor, a hilarious, feel-good romantic comedy about Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising executive who accidentally becomes the lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the World Cup. As her fame skyrockets, she finds herself falling for the team’s brooding yet charming captain, Nikhil Khoda, who doesn’t believe in luck. The novel was a game-changer for Indian contemporary romance, blending sports, superstition and humour. It was adapted into a romantic comedy starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in 2019.

Why You’ll Love It: If you love romance with sass, humour, and a dash of destiny, this book will have you grinning from start to finish.

These stories show that despite its messiness, struggles, and unpredictability, love is always worth the journey. Which one will you read first?