After DDLJ, Sara Ali Khan's Dreamy Vacation Is Giving Major Goals To Place Iconic Switzerland On Bucket List, Here's Why

Switzerland, the name itself sparks imagery of mountains and the famous DDLJ song, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main featuring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the rom-com musical drama. It is a dream vacation destination with its breathtaking landscapes, seamless public transport, luxurious stays, rich history, and unmatched chocolate. More than that, the country became so famous after Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, that they named a lake after Yash Chopra. If you are a 90s kid, you would know what we are talking about. That dreamy Eurail trip and getting lost on the serene roads of Switzerland.
Tucked in the heart of Europe, this alpine wonderland is more than just a postcard-perfect spot; it's an experience that stays with you even after you have left. For those with adventure-seeking adrenaline, a hopeless romantic yearning for mountain-tops, or culture buffs wanting to know more about European history, Switzerland is for all and it is inviting you. So pack your flights, and pack your bags!
Cinematic Landscape
Let's start from the beginning and with the obvious: the scenery. Switzerland's landscapes are cinematic, to say the least. Swiss Alps, with their snow-capped peaks, where people ski, and hikers hike. Places like Zermatt or St. Moritz are a must-visit place not just for the view but for experience.
Valleys bloom in spring and summer with wildflowers, and the hiking trails open up to shimmering lakes like Lake Geneva, Lake Lucerne, and Lake Brienz, which is one of the world's most crystal-clear lakes. Even if you are not someone who likes to go outside more, the Glacier Express or Bernina Express will leave you spellbound.
Cities That Have Souls
Swiss cities are a delightful blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. In Zurich, you will see art, fashion, and cuisine all followed by cobbled alleys and medieval churches. Geneva, on the other hand, is home to the UN and Red Cross and exudes interactional flair with a French twist. And then, there's Lucerne, which will mesmerise you with wooden bridges, historic towers, and lakeside romance–sounds fairy tale? It indeed feels the same.
Bern, the capital city of Switzerland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you will feel the time has slowed down, especially when you are strolling through its sandstone arcades and medieval fountains.
Eat, Chill, Repeat
If you haven't indulged in the country's cheese and chocolates, you haven't visited the country at all. Fondue isn't just a food–it's a tradition. Raclette, rosti, and alpine cheese are a must-try, especially when you visit rustic mountain huts after a long trek. And don't forget to pack some to bring them back home.
Chocolate is an art there. From artisanal chocolatiers in Zurich to the iconic Lindt & Sprüngli factory, if you love chocolate, it's a paradise for you. We promise you will come back with your suitcase heavier than you thought.
Get Your Dream of Going Around Come True
When India was introduced to the European trip in 1995 with DDLJ, most of us thought it was too nice to be true! But it is. The country's public transport system is legendary– punctual, clean, and scenic– the Swiss trains, boats, and cable cars are a must-try. They make getting around the country so easy and joyful. You can take a Swiss Travel Pass and you have access to the entire train network, making it easy to hop from one country to another, covering Lake Lugano to a glacier in Jungfrau in a day. Mountain-top villages like Mürren or Wengen are also connected by car, rail and gondola. The country truly follows sustainable travel.
Culture and Traditions That Feel Personal
A fascinating mosaic of German, French, Italian, and Roman, Switzerland has influences from all these cultures. Each region has its own language, cuisine, and customs, however, do not ditch the Swiss precision and warmth.
The best time to visit Switzerland is Fasnacht in Basel, at the Montreux Jazz Festival by Lake Geneva, and you will get to see how alive and expressive Swiss tradition is. Museums, historic castles, music, and folklore are at every door telling the country's rich history.
Wonderland in Winter and Escape in Summer
Very few countries could offer both. Switzerland embraces every season well. In winter, it transforms into a snow-covered wonderland, perfect for skiing, sledging, and exploring Christmas markets. In summer, it becomes a hiker's paradise with meadows, biking trails, and lakeside picnics. There's no wrong time to visit Switzerland but many reasons to go back.
