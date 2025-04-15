ETV Bharat / lifestyle

After DDLJ, Sara Ali Khan's Dreamy Vacation Is Giving Major Goals To Place Iconic Switzerland On Bucket List, Here's Why

Switzerland, the name itself sparks imagery of mountains and the famous DDLJ song, Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main featuring Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the rom-com musical drama. It is a dream vacation destination with its breathtaking landscapes, seamless public transport, luxurious stays, rich history, and unmatched chocolate. More than that, the country became so famous after Yash Chopra's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, that they named a lake after Yash Chopra. If you are a 90s kid, you would know what we are talking about. That dreamy Eurail trip and getting lost on the serene roads of Switzerland.

Tucked in the heart of Europe, this alpine wonderland is more than just a postcard-perfect spot; it's an experience that stays with you even after you have left. For those with adventure-seeking adrenaline, a hopeless romantic yearning for mountain-tops, or culture buffs wanting to know more about European history, Switzerland is for all and it is inviting you. So pack your flights, and pack your bags!

Cinematic Landscape

Let's start from the beginning and with the obvious: the scenery. Switzerland's landscapes are cinematic, to say the least. Swiss Alps, with their snow-capped peaks, where people ski, and hikers hike. Places like Zermatt or St. Moritz are a must-visit place not just for the view but for experience.

Valleys bloom in spring and summer with wildflowers, and the hiking trails open up to shimmering lakes like Lake Geneva, Lake Lucerne, and Lake Brienz, which is one of the world's most crystal-clear lakes. Even if you are not someone who likes to go outside more, the Glacier Express or Bernina Express will leave you spellbound.

Cities That Have Souls

Swiss cities are a delightful blend of old-world charm and modern luxury. In Zurich, you will see art, fashion, and cuisine all followed by cobbled alleys and medieval churches. Geneva, on the other hand, is home to the UN and Red Cross and exudes interactional flair with a French twist. And then, there's Lucerne, which will mesmerise you with wooden bridges, historic towers, and lakeside romance–sounds fairy tale? It indeed feels the same.

Bern, the capital city of Switzerland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you will feel the time has slowed down, especially when you are strolling through its sandstone arcades and medieval fountains.