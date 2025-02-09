ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Maha Kumbh, To Take Holy Dip At Sangam

Dhami visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj along with his family to take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Maha Kumbh Along With Wifw, To Take Holy Dip At Sangam
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Visits Maha Kumbh Along With Wifw, To Take Holy Dip At Sangam (X/@pushkardhami)
Published : Feb 9, 2025, 7:12 PM IST

Prayagraj: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached here along with his family to participate in Maha Kumbh Mela—the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering. The six-week festival which began earlier this year draws millions of devotees from across India and abroad.

Dhami, his wife Geeta and son also visited the Uttarakhand Mandapam (porch) in Sector 7 and participated in a devotional music session, known as Bhajan Sandhya and later attended the ‘Gyan Mahakumbh’ as well. The porch was established in the Pragyaraj for the pilgrims from Uttarakhand to provide them with accommodation and other facilities

Taking to social media platform X, Dhami shared his experience, calling Prayagraj “a confluence of Mother Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati,"

“Today, along with my family, I reached Uttarakhand Mandapam built at Prayagraj, the confluence of Mother Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, a strong symbol of Sanatan Dharma and our rich cultural heritage,” he wrote in Hindi.

Dhami will also visit the Acharya Camp on Gangeshwar Marg in Sector 9, where he is scheduled to attend the ‘Harmony with Equality’ program. The stop at the camp is also included in his Maha Kumbh itinerary.

He is also expected to take a holy dip at Sangam, the sacred meeting point of the three rivers. Sangam continues to draw sizable numbers of devotees and dignitaries as the Maha Kumbh progresses, making it an important spiritual and cultural occasion.

