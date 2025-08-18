Interview | Ustad Hidayat Husain Khan On Reimagining The National Anthem Through His Sitar

On Independence Day 2025, while the rest of us were trying to negotiate tricolour paper hats and discount sales, Ustad Hidayat Husain Khan was busy doing something altogether more lasting. He released Jai Hind, India on Times Music: his reimagined rendition of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, set on the sitar and his own vocals.

The piece unfolds like a conversation with the nation itself: beginning with an alaap that feels like an invocation, moving into rhythm, and finally arriving at the familiar melody sung with reverence.

The track coincided with the unveiling of a commemorative stamp celebrating his musical journey—one of those rare, old-fashioned honours that still carries a particular kind of gravitas. “I feel truly blessed and humbled,” he tells ETV Bharat, in the unassuming way that people do when they’re still digesting the scale of what’s just happened.

Hidayat is not a man interested in spectacle. What he is interested in, as this interview reveals, is honesty in expression: whether that’s reimagining a patriotic song, collaborating with tabla maestro Avirodh Sharma and producer Ayon Ghosh, or working on a meditation music album that tries to strip away cliché. And like many conversations with musicians, this one kept drifting back to the same points: curiosity, humility, and the joy of simply being inside the music.

It Had to Begin With A Sitar

“When I looked at the anthem,” Hidayat explains, “I noticed that most recent versions were orchestral, philharmonic, even rock or pop styles. Beautiful, yes. But I felt drawn to something more Indian. For me, the sitar is my voice of expression, so it felt only right to put it at the forefront.” Jai Hind, India doesn’t open with brass or drums; it opens with an alaap, the slow, meditative unfolding that classical musicians use to introduce a raga. “It also symbolically serves as an invocation to India,” he says. That decision sets the tone: this is not a version you stand stiffly to, but one you listen to with a kind of inwardness.

The visuals, by creative director Hrishikesh Shah, extended that inwardness into something larger. “Hrishikesh brought my vision to life,” Hidayat says. “What he created was 90% exactly as I had imagined… and the remaining 10% went far beyond anything I could have envisioned.”

Hidayat comes from one of India’s most distinguished musical families: the kind of heritage that can feel like both an anchor and a weight. He admits he sometimes marvels at it himself. “If one believes in past lives,” he says, “I must have done some good karma to be born into this family.” The turning point, though, wasn’t about family expectations... it was about him. “The real shift came when I began to truly enjoy the journey itself. Once that switch flipped, being a musician stopped feeling like a burden of expectation and became an immense joy.”

His father taught him never to lose sight of his identity; his mother, the importance of humility. Together, they gave him a set of tools that continue to shape his art.

Curiosity As Compass

Spend any time listening to Hidayat’s discography and you’ll notice the range: pure classical performances, experimental fusions, cross-cultural collaborations. His secret? Restless curiosity. “By nature, I’m a very curious person,” he says. “That curiosity has led me to wonderful places. But no matter the genre (classical, fusion, or otherwise) my taaleem and DNA are rooted in Indian classical music. That foundation shapes everything.”

So whether he’s collaborating with producer Naad on a storytelling album, or bringing the sitar into a New York studio, the same sensibility guides him. Curiosity leads the way, but classical training is the compass.

Sitar maestro Ustad Hidayat Husain Khan (ETV Bharat)

Talking about Jai Hind, India, he lights up when mentioning his collaborators. “Avirodh and I have performed many concerts together. His sensibilities and aesthetics are inspiring. And Ayon is one of the finest producers I’ve worked with in a very long time... so clear, so calm. We’re already working on several new projects together, each very different.”

In his telling, collaboration isn’t about dividing tasks but about blurring them: “The four of us really worked as a team. Regardless of our individual talents, we all contributed to each other’s roles.”

24,000 Miles And The Music Of Stillness

It turns out Jai Hind, India is just one part of a busy creative season. Two projects with Times Music are close to release. The first is 24,000 Miles, which he describes as “a musical journey of my experiences meeting people and traveling.” Each track is named after a city (Casablanca, Missouri, Lucknow, New York) and tells its own story. It’s part travel diary, part soundscape, part personal memoir.

The second is a meditation music album. “Much of the meditation music out there is overly synthesized,” he says. “I wanted to create something that connects more authentically, using the wisdom of ragas.” For this, he collaborated with his friend Amit Indur, and the aim is to return meditation music to its spiritual roots rather than its commercial packaging.

Talking to Ustad Hidayat Husain Khan feels a little like listening to one of his alaaps—you start somewhere quiet, you follow the unfolding thread, and before you know it you’re somewhere larger, deeper, and unexpected. Jai Hind, India may be a national tribute, but it’s also a window into how he sees music itself: rooted in tradition, shaped by curiosity, and made richer by the people you share it with.