Unseen Photos Of Radhika Merchant From Her College Days In The USA, Her Life Before The Ambani Spotlight

Before becoming India's most watched bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant lives a white, academic life in the US and is seen with friends

Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

Before Radhika Merchant became a household name as the fiancée of Anant Ambani and a central figure in the high-profile Ambani celebrations, leading to the grand 5000 crore wedding celebrations, Radhika had other side too. Radhika's unseen photos give glimpse into her life before becoming the Ambani bahu. These photos reveals her life away from glitz, glamour, and grandeur of India's most powerful family.

The pictures appear to be from her time at New York University, which show Radhika enjoying campus life, posing casually with friends, attending events, and soaking in the cultural melting pot that is Manhattan. In the pictures, she is seen dressed in effortless, youthful fashion. She appears grounder and relatable, which is far from the designer couture and diamond-studded soirees.

A Bharatanatyam dancer and daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, Radhika's college looks show her warm, intelligent, and confident with an easy laugh.

The photos are the pre-Ambani era, when she was simply Radhika, a young girl chasing her dreams and living her life with friends.

