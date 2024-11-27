10 Lesser-Known Teas Of India

Tea is a synonymous with India. The country which is known for its historical sites, Bollywood and delectable food, can't have tea omitted from its mention. As they say, a lot can happen over a coffee, but over a cup of tea, you build relations that last forever. While Masala Chai and Darjeeling Green Tea are some of the most popular teas across India, the country is a home for variety of this traditional beverage with each state consisting of its own flavour. Here are 10 lesser-known teas that are consumed in different parts of the country. We highly recommend to sip-it-up at least once in your lifetime, even if you do not drink tea.

Jammu and Kashmir Noon Chai

For those who have travelled to Kashmir or have known a Kashmiri friend would have tried their traditional rea called Kahwa. But Noon Chai is also known as Kashmiri Pink Tea. Made with green tea leaves, milk, salt and baking soda, this tea has creamy texture and distinct pink colour. Some people also garnish the tea with crushed nuts.

Ladakh Gur Gur Chai

A unique buttery brew, this traditional tea from Ladakh is made with yak butter, salt, and black tea leaves. The tea is usually prepared in churner and has rich, creamy texture and savoury flavour. Gur Gur Tea is an energy-boosting drink in Ladakh and also a staple in cold weather and communal gatherings.

Karnataka Kalladka Tea

This layered tea is known for its striking appearance and bold flavour. Kalladka tea is famous in Karnataka featuring a rich, dark decoction of tea at the bottom and creamy milk on top. This creates unique taste and visual appeal.

Tamil Nadu karupatti Chai

This traditional tea from Tamil Nadu gets its name from karupatti (palm jaggery) and has a rich, caramel-like sweetness and earthy aroma. It is made with black tea, milk and other nutrient-rich jaggery. Karupatti chai is also considered a healthier alternative to sugar-sweetened tea and is also a comforting staple in Tamil Nadu households.

Andra Pradesh Gongura tea

This unique specialty from Andra Pradesh, this tea is made using the tangy and flavourful gongura leaves also known as sorrel leaves. This tea has sour taste balanced with the black tea and spices. This refreshing and aromatic tea also has several health benefits.

Nagaland Rosella tea

A vibrant looking herbal tea from Nagaland, is made from the petals of rosella flower (hibiscus). It is known for its tangy, slightly sour flavour and deep red colour. Rich in antidepressant, Rosella tea has numerous health benefits. This traditional Nagaland beverage is refreshing and caffeine-free.

Tripura White tea

Grown in pristine hills of Tripura, this delicate and fragrant tea has subtle, smooth, and light floral aroma. It is made from young tea leaves and buds. The refreshing White tea is processed minimally yet has high-quality taste, aroma and natural sweetener.

Arunachal Pradesh purple Tea

Purple tea is a rare and unique tea growing in the state's high-altitude regions. Known for its vibrant purple colour, this tea has a delicate, slightly sweet flavour with floral notes. The tea is rich in antioxidants and has several health benefits. The tea is known for its distinct taste and rarity.

Meghalaya Cha Khoo

A traditional herbal tea from Meghalaya, Cha Khoo is made with a blend of wild herbs and plants native to the region. Known for its earthy, soothing flavour, Cha Khoo is often consumed for its medicinal properties, which promote digestion, and overall wellness. This tea is part of Khasi culture in Meghalaya.

Sikkim Teami Tea

Grown in Temi Tea Garden, Sikkim Temi Tea is a premium black tea known for its smooth, mellow flavour and bright golden colour. Handpicked from the foothills of the Himalayas, Teami tea has a delicate floral aroma with a mild astringency.