What Is Natyashastra That Has Joined UNESCO's Memory Of The World List Along With Bhagvad Gita: Why Is It Time To Reflect On India's Rich Heritage

India has yet another reason to celebrate its rich heritage and culture as UNESCO has honoured two Indian ancient manuscripts–the Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra on World Heritage Day, April 18. The day is celebrated every year to honour and protect the cultural and natural heritage of the world over.

UNESCO, on the other hand, stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It maintains a memory of the world register. Think of it as an international register. It recognises heritage collections of global repute. So far it has 570 inscribed collections from 72 countries and four international organisations. Many Indian inscriptions are on this list like Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas. It is considered one of the greatest works of Hindu literature, and Panchatantra by Vishnu Sharma, a compilation of animal fables. Many such texts have made it to UNESCO's register. And now the total stands at 14 with two additions this year.

What Is Natyashastra?

The Bhagavad Gita, you have most probably read it or heard about it at the very least. Written by Ved Vyas, Gita was part of the epic Mahabharata. It is dated to the second or first BCE, still arguable. However it is considered a timeless philosophical guide and a foundational text on ethics, duty, and the human condition. It remains relevant even today. It has been translated into about 80 languages.

Natyashastra, on the other hand, is one of the most notable and comprehensible and foundational documents on performing arts anywhere in the world. It was written in the second century BCE in the Sanskrit language by sage Bharat Muni. The Natyashastra has 6000 verses which explore all elements of theatre, dance, music, stagecraft, aesthetics, costumes and all of it. It was written to make drama as a culture, accessible to all levels of society. But in today's world, it no longer enjoys the same level of understanding or relevance that it once used to.

Scholars and artists across generations have been emphasising the importance of Natyashastra in preserving India's artistic legacy. Late Dr Kapila Vatsayan was a pioneering scholar in Indian classical arts. She called Natyashastra the "grammar of performing arts". In one of her lectures at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, she said, "Natyashastra is not just a manual of performance but a blueprint of Indian aesthetics. It bridges philosophy, psychology, and performance."

Natyashastra is considered the foundational text on performing arts, especially theatre, dance, and music. (Getty Images)

Ancient Text has Modern Relevance

Renowned mime artist and theatre exponent Padma Shri Niranjan Goswami, who has extensively worked on the theories of Natyashastra and has curated dozens of performances based on the ancient text says, "It has foundational importance in shaping Indian performance tradition including Mime." Reacting about Natyashastra's inclusion in UNESCO's manuscripts, he says, "This is a philosophical text and the entire world follows it. Not many know about Natyashastra so now at least people will know about it who don't follow performing arts."

Experts and scholars consider Natyashastra's text as a way of seeing and expressing life through art. The eight rasas (expressions) were first introduced in Natyashastra, on which the entire performing art sets its basis. "I feel pride that the world is finally seeing what we have known for centuries. Natyashastra is not only a guide to performance but also includes lessons on emotions, energy, and the human spirit. For those of us in traditional and experimental forms of theatre, this inclusion validates our work," says Padma Shri Ram Gopal Bajaj, the former director of the National School of Drama.

Dev Faujdar, a theatre practitioner and a research scholar has spent more than two decades advocating the principles of Natyashastra in modern times. He says Naytashastha has a lot to learn from. Each verse in itself is a research topic. "I think this will inspire the young generation to see beyond modern techniques of acting and turn to our ancient texts. Everyone who is part of theatre is introduced to Natyashastra and most of them have followed the texts but very few have understood them. I hope now practitioners will use the text in their performances and not just preserve them in their library. There's a lot to innovate following the ancient text. It offers a lot of liberty to experiment," says Faujdar.

Natyashastra is a blueprint of Indian aesthetics (Getty Images)

Wisdom In a Memory Box

The inclusion of Natyashastra is certainly a major step toward conserving India's intangible heritage. Both the Bhagavatgita and Natyashastra are more than just texts, they are dynamic expressions of Indian civilisation. Moreover, it is not just limited to one manuscript. India is the land of many cultures. It has one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Experts say that ever since the Vedic age, which began around 1500 BCE, India has made efforts to excel as a knowledge society. And manuscripts revolutionised this course. India has an incredible treasure trove of them in each sphere.

India has more than 30 million ancient manuscripts, which are among the largest sects in the world. This repository includes scripts on palm leaves and paper. It includes texts, commentaries, manuals, and literature, and it is an aesthetic colourful folio with calligraphy, illustrations and historic royal seals. With India's inclusion in the memory box, it is a matter of great pride that the world is recognising this rich heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed this achievement saying it is a proud moment for every Indian across the world. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation, and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world. (sic)."

Guardians of the past

While it is a proud moment for every Indian, it is also a time to reflect. So many of us have forgotten or not even known about our ancient texts. We have let more than 200 languages die over the past six decades. This is not just about our written heritage. We feel great when our Indian heritage site gets global attention – 43 of them are on UNESCO's World Heritage List. We know the big names like the Taj Mahal, or Ajanta-Ellora caves, but did you know that India has about 3,700 declared archaeological sites? India's heritage is not one thing – it is built of stones and scripts. It is found in temple walls, in ancient carvings, in the joy of folk dance, and in regional delicacies. It is evidence of India's illustrious storied past. It has stood the test of time and we must keep them alive.

Professor Dr Archana Shrivastava, head of the Theatre and Performing Arts Department of the University of Rajasthan says, "We have to carry forward the heritage because it's not only about what we have inherited. When Natyashastra is recognised by UNESCO, it's time for the younger generation to read it, understand it and preserve it while also exploring other modes of modern performing arts. Being relevant is equally important but the foundation should be strong and Nayashastra is that foundation."