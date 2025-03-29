ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Ugadi 2025: Start Your New Year Right With This Traditional Ugadi Pichadi Recipe

India is a country of festivals, and most interestingly, each festival has different names but a similar meaning across different regions. While Maharashtra gears up to welcome the New Year with Gudi Padwa celebrations, Telangana, on the other hand, celebrates Ugadi as a time for new beginnings.

As we take pride in this cultural diversity, it's time to savor some delicious and traditional delicacies to complete the festivities. And if you are in Telangana, celebrating Ugadi tomorrow, March 30, here's a complete recipe for Ugadi Pachadi—a dish that embodies the essence of life itself.

This sacred, chutney-like preparation is more than just a recipe; it's a symbolic reminder of the six flavors of existence—sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy—each representing different emotions and experiences the new year may bring.

Made with raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind, salt, and pepper, this traditional delicacy signifies the balance of life’s little joys and challenges. Ugadi Pachadi is an essential staple in South Indian cuisine, especially during Ugadi celebrations.