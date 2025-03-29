Ugadi 2025: Start Your New Year Right With This Traditional Ugadi Pichadi Recipe

India is a country of festivals, and most interestingly, each festival has different names but a similar meaning across different regions. While Maharashtra gears up to welcome the New Year with Gudi Padwa celebrations, Telangana, on the other hand, celebrates Ugadi as a time for new beginnings.
As we take pride in this cultural diversity, it's time to savor some delicious and traditional delicacies to complete the festivities. And if you are in Telangana, celebrating Ugadi tomorrow, March 30, here's a complete recipe for Ugadi Pachadi—a dish that embodies the essence of life itself.
This sacred, chutney-like preparation is more than just a recipe; it's a symbolic reminder of the six flavors of existence—sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy—each representing different emotions and experiences the new year may bring.
Made with raw mango, jaggery, neem flowers, tamarind, salt, and pepper, this traditional delicacy signifies the balance of life’s little joys and challenges. Ugadi Pachadi is an essential staple in South Indian cuisine, especially during Ugadi celebrations.
Chef Leo, Sous Chef at Ghewar of The South Place, shares his authentic Ugadi Pachadi recipe.
Ingredients:
- 300g tamarind
- 500ml water
- 1 cup chopped jaggery
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup finely chopped raw mango
- Neem flowers (as required)
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper powder (or red chili powder as an alternative)
- ¼ teaspoon salt (adjust as needed)
Method:
- Soak tamarind in 500ml water for 40 minutes to 1 hour. Squeeze to extract the pulp and set it aside in a bowl.
- Add 2 cups of water to the tamarind pulp.
- Mix in the chopped jaggery and stir well until fully dissolved.
- Add the finely chopped raw mango. Optionally, include bananas, roasted chana dal, dry fruits, and coconut.
- Stir in neem flowers.
- Sprinkle black pepper powder or substitute with red chili powder.
- Season with salt as needed and mix thoroughly.
- Offer as naivedyam to deities before serving to family.
Read More: