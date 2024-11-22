Udaipur Storytelling Festival Returns With Its 6th Edition; Check Details

In a time when digital content and instant gratification have grappled with us all, especially leaving behind the age-old storytelling tradition, The Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival is bringing back that almost lost charm to the foray. The annual storytelling festival, hosted by Sushmita Singha and Salil Bhandari, brings the stories alive through spoken word, with each tale forming a bridge between generations and cultures.

The sixth edition of the three-day-long festival is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2025 in the city of Lakes, Udaipur. Curated for people of all ages with several storytelling sessions from the deserts of Rajasthan to the coasts of Odisha. The festival draws performers from many countries including South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, and Singapore among others.

The organisers are yet to announce the line-up of the performers this year. In the past though, notable storytellers like Syed Sahil Agha, Bollywood actors Mita Vashisht, Susmita Mukherjee, Bhagyashree, Piyush Mishra, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutt and folk music icons like Rahgir, Ruhani Sisters and Sufi Singers from Murshidabad have been part of the festival.