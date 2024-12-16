7 Types Of Momos You May Not Have Heard Of But You Get Them In India

It's safe to say that momos have become more of a street food for everyone particularly when catching up with friends. Steamed, fried, or baked, these small dumplings are succulent and make the best snack for any momo lover. While many variants of momos are now available everywhere, of course, not all are the types you get in Tibet and Nepal, these Indianised versions are equally delectable. If you are planning you next Momo outing with your friends or a Momo date, here's what you can try next if you think you have had all kinds of momos.

Masala Soya Momo

If you're feeling something that is bursting with flavors, masala soya momo is your best bet. Prepared using healthy soya chunks combined with Indian spices, these momos have a hot and tangy flavor that makes frantic food lovers reach them.

Corn and Cheese Momo

If you are fond of cheese, then corn and cheese momos will surely give you happiness. Soft corn kernels mixed with molten center cheese wrapped in soft dough are for someone who likes their palate subtle yet rich.

Paneer Momos (Fried)

Fried paneer momos include all things- the rich taste of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) combined with the crunch of the fried pastry. With crunchy momo crust outside the paneer-filled fillings inside and its super creamy texture indulging every character of your taste buds is simply “heaven” in every bite.

Pizza style Momo

If you are in a dilemma about ordering a pizza or a plate of momos, the best solution will be to order momos in pizza style. These momos are filled with delicious cheese and other pizza herbs, olives, etc. to satisfy even those who want something cheesy.

Mint and Cheese Momo

Cheese momos however quickly became old-fashioned when accompanied by the introduction of fresh flavors in the form of mint and cheese momos. For people who enjoy fresh flavors, this combination of mint and cheese pays off because the cheese gets icing and the mint gives cooling effect which is hard to resist.

Smoky Veggie Paneer Momo

Next up is the smoky veggie paneer momo, for those who want a nice hearty smoky treat. The combination creates an extremely delightful taste which is further enhanced by the addition of the smoked vegetables and paneer. Every single bite of these momos is the taste of smoke which is virtually unlike any other treat.

Kung Pao Momo

One more gastronomic delight – Kung Pao momos. And more so – for them, as well as you and, therefore, expect momos to be accompanied by their famous Kung Pao sauce and the sizzling treatment. The intense flavors will leave your taste buds wanting more.

With inputs from Sahil Arya co-founder and director of Fat Tiger in Gurugram.