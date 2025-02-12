Maha Kumbh Mela | Two Devotees Drown After Boat Capsizes At Sangam; Missing After 24 hours

Prayagraj: Two devotees, who drowned after the boat in which they were travelling capsized, are still missing even 24 hours after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

The boat, which was nine devotees, capsized at the Triveni Sangam here. The Uttar Pradesh Police and the personnel of the National Disaster Ranji Force (NDRF) saved seven devotees. However, two devotees are missing even after 24 hours, they said.

A police official Janardan Prasad said Mahavir Prasad, Brujlal Suresh Chandra, Lalita, Usha Rani and Geeta Devi, all residents of Dehradun, had reached here on Tuesday. They along with one Ravi Kiran and his parents Bengaluru, were travelling by boat to the Sangam.

"After taking a holy dip, all the devotees were returning at around 2 PM. The boat capsized then. The NDRF personnel and police personnel jumped into the River and saved them. However, two went missing. The injured were admitted to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. The condition of Mahavir Prasad and Brujlal Suresh Chandra is stated to be critical. There is no word on the missing persons," added Janardan Prasad.

Meanwhile, two other devotees Avdesh Kumar Patel and Shyam Narayan, drowned in the River Ganga while they were taking a holy dip, but were saved by NDRF personnel on Wednesday. The two were referred to a local hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, officials said.