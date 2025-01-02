Triveni Music & Dance Festival Returns To Hyderabad With Stellar Line-Up This Weekend

The air around Ravindra Bharthi will stir differently on the evening of January 4, as the stage readies itself for Season 2 of 'Triveni – Music & Dance Festival'. The festival is presented by Surmandal, a persistent guardian of the arts for over 55 years. The name Triveni carries the weight of homage, a tribute to three eternal rivers of Indian classical tradition: Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Allah Rakha Khan, and M.S. Subbulakshmi.

The evening begins with a Kathak recital by Mukti Shri Mukku, whose ghungroos seem to carry the echoes of distant shores. Her artistry has graced stages from the Barbican Centre in London to the percussion-laden rhythms of Istanbul’s World Percussion Festival. Here, she will be accompanied by a cadre of maestros: Ashay Kulkarni on the tabla, Krushna Salunke on the pakhawaj, Suranjan Khandolkar lending his voice, and Yashwant Thitte on the harmonium.

Following this will be a Jugalbandi. It will unfold between the sitar of Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, a master of the Imdadkhani Gharana, and the flute of Vid. Shashank Subramaniam, whose breath carries the whispers of Carnatic lineage. Ojas Adhiya’s tabla and Satish Patri’s mridangam will ground their dialogue, a rhythmic heartbeat to the melodic exchange.

Khan is the seventh-generation torchbearer of the Etawah Gharana, and brings with him a world of sound shaped by continents. He has plucked his sitar strings across the US, Europe, Africa, and Australia, carrying India’s musical legacy as effortlessly as the monsoon carries the scent of the earth.

Mohan Hemmadi, who conceptualised the festival, envisioned it as a remembrance to the greats of Indian classical art, so show up to show your support.