Independence Day 2025: Celebrate Independence Day With These Tricolor Recipes To Add Patriotism To Your Plates

As the nation gears up to celebrate another year of freedom, our homes fill with the sounds of laughter, the sight of fluttering flags, and, of course, the aroma of delicious food. Independece Day isn't just abotu remembering our hostory but coming together with family and friends to share moments of pride and joy. And what better way to honour the spirt of the day than bring the tricolor to your plate? From potato paneer dumplings with dry fruits to bed of spinach sauce to coconut and mango matcha, these recipes by Chef Ashish Verma, Executive Chef at Masala Synergy and Chef Parth Gupta, Founder of Bloom Cafe and Cakery will let you savour patriotism one bite at a time. "I wanted to create something that embodies the spirit of the tricolour while staying rooted in traditional Indian flavours with a modern presentation," says Chef Verma.

Potato and Paneer Dumplings with Dry Fruits on Spinach Sauce

Ingredients:

For the Dumplings:

Potatoes – 300 gm (boiled, peeled, and mashed), Paneer – 200 gm (grated), Cashews – 15 gm (chopped), Almonds – 10 gm (chopped), Raisins – 10 gm, Green chilli – 1 (finely chopped), Fresh coriander – 1 tbsp (chopped), Garam masala – ½ tsp, Salt – to taste, Cornflour – 2 tbsp (for binding), Ghee – 1 tbsp (for greasing and flavour), Oil – for shallow frying

Potato and Paneer Dumplings with Dry Fruits on Spinach Sauce (ETV Bharat)

For the Spinach Sauce:

Spinach leaves – 200 gm, Garlic – 3 cloves (sliced), Green chilli – 1 (optional, for heat), Onion – 50 gm (sliced), Butter – 1 tbsp, Fresh cream – 2 tbsp, Salt – to taste, White pepper – ½ tsp

Method

Making the Dumplings:

In a bowl, combine mashed potatoes, grated paneer, chopped dry fruits, green chilli, coriander, garam masala, and salt.

Add cornflour for binding and mix well until smooth.

Divide the mixture into small portions and shape them into round dumplings.

Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the dumplings until golden brown on all sides. Remove and keep warm.

Preparing the Spinach Sauce:

Blanch spinach leaves in boiling water for 2 minutes, then transfer to ice-cold water to preserve the green colour.

In a pan, melt butter and sauté garlic, onion, and green chilli until translucent.

Add the blanched spinach, cook for a minute, then blend into a smooth puree.

Return the puree to the pan, season with salt and white pepper, and stir in the cream for a velvety finish.

Plating the Dish:

Spoon the spinach sauce onto the base of a warm plate.

Arrange the potato and paneer dumplings neatly over the sauce.

Garnish with a drizzle of cream, a sprinkle of toasted nuts, and microgreens for a festive touch.

Coconut and Mango Matcha

This Independence Day, celebrate the spirit of freedom with a drink that captures the essence of India’s diversity and vibrance—the Coconut & Mango Matcha. Just like our nation, this beverage is a harmonious blend of different elements, each contributing its own unique strength to create something truly beautiful.

Coconut and Mango Matcha (ETV Bharat)

Ingredients:

For Mango Compote (bottom layer)

150 gM ripe mango, diced, 15–20 gM sugar (adjust to mango sweetness), 10 ml water, A few drops lemon juice (optional, to balance sweetness)

For Coconut Layer (middle)

100 ml coconut milk (full-fat for creaminess), 50 ml chilled water (to thin slightly), 10–15 g sugar or syrup (optional, depending on preference)

For Matcha Layer (top)

2 gm high-quality matcha powder (about 1 tsp), 50 ml hot water at 75–80°C, Optional: 5 g honey or syrup if you want sweet matcha

Method

Make the Mango Compote

In a small saucepan, combine diced mango, sugar, and water.

Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mango softens and forms a chunky compote (5–7 min).

Lightly mash with a fork, but keep some texture.

Stir in lemon juice if desired, then cool completely.

Prepare the Coconut Layer

In a small jug, mix coconut milk with chilled water to create a pourable consistency.

Sweeten if desired. Keep in the fridge until assembly—cold layers help maintain separation.

Whisk the Matcha

In a matcha bowl, sift the matcha powder to remove lumps.

Add hot water (75–80°C) and whisk in a zigzag (W or M motion) until frothy and smooth.

Sweeten lightly if you want a dessert-style drink.

Assemble the Layers

Bottom layer—Spoon cooled mango compote into the base of a tall glass.

Middle layer—Slowly pour in the chilled coconut milk over the back of a spoon to keep layers distinct.

Top layer—Gently pour the whisked matcha on top of the coconut layer, again using the back of a spoon for a clean separation.

Serve

Serve immediately with a wide straw or long spoon so the drinker can stir just before sipping.

Pro tip for clean layers:

Make sure each layer is at a different density/temperature. mango compote thick and cool, coconut milk cold, and matcha freshly whisked and light.

Avoid shaking; pour gently.

Recipe by Chef Parth Gupta, Founder of Bloom Cafe and Cakery