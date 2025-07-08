Fashion Faux Pas That You Should Avoid At Work, Even If It's Trending On Instagram

In today’s hybrid work culture, the lines between comfort and professionalism are blurrier than ever. With social media styling tips flooding our feeds, it's easy to be inspired by what’s “in” but not everything trending online belongs in the workplace. Yes, we celebrate comfort. And yes, authenticity and personal style are welcome in modern offices. But there are some lines that, when crossed, don’t just impact your image—they affect how seriously you’re taken. ETV Bharat got in touch with Dubai-based Emotional and Etiquette Coach Taylor Elizabeth for a breakdown of some of the most common trending faux pas that simply don’t translate well to the professional world. Here's the list:

Faux Paus 1: Beachwear at the Boardroom

What to Avoid: Flip-flops, halter tops, cut-off shorts, sheer cover-ups, string-tie dresses.

Why: Beachwear signals leisure, not leadership. "These items are made for sun, sand, and spontaneity not for strategy meetings or client calls. Even in creative fields, attire should reflect respect for the workspace and the people in it," says Elizabeth.

Faux Pas 2: Athleisure as Office wear

What to Avoid: Leggings as pants, sports bras layered under jackets, sneakers without structure, tank tops, and gym shorts.

Why: Athleisure might dominate street style, but the gym-to-desk transition can quickly look unpolished if not carefully styled. Athletic wear is designed for movement, not meetings. It often lacks the visual weight and refinement required to hold a professional presence.

Faux Pas 3: Lounge wear-Inspired Styles

What to Avoid: Slippers, pajama sets, silky camisoles, oversized lounge pants.

Why: While loungewear might be trending thanks to work-from-home culture, bringing the bedroom to the boardroom undermines professional credibility. There’s a psychological power in “dressing up” for work even if your office is just down the hall.

Where to Draw the Line?

When asked about the best way to think about workplace style she says to ask yourself a question, “If I had a surprise client meeting today, would I feel confident and put-together in this outfit?” She says comfort and confidence are not mutually exclusive. "Instead of completely following trends, translate them. Swap a silky pajama top for a tailored satin blouse. Replace gym leggings with sleek trousers in performance fabric. Think polished, not pajama," suggests the etiquette coach.

According to her professionalism isn’t about dressing traditionally, it’s about dressing intentionally. "Your image is part of your communication, and the way you show up makes a statement even before you speak" she insists.