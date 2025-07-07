Trend Alert: Pastel Toned Jewellery Is Equally Suitable For Office To Dinner Party

There’s something thrilling about the change happening in our jewellery boxes right now. While the rest of the world is shouting in chrome and chaos, a subtler story is being told in blush, lilac and mint green. Pastel jewellery is both softer and stronger than it first appears. Pastel-toned jewellery is turning the volume down in the world of accessories and in doing so, turning the charm up.

Pastel jewellery plays into that desire for self-assurance without the need for spotlight. “It’s about making space, not making noise,” says Trisha Paul, Head of Merchandising at Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery. “Pastels have a way of blending into your everyday life while still standing out for their grace. They’re versatile, seasonless, and emotionally expressive.” Where once we wore jewellery to enter the room louder, now we wear it to enter the room lighter.

The Appeal of Soft Colour

Think about it: blush-pink studs that feel like sunrise in your ears. A mint green drop earring that brings a whiff of freshness into a stale boardroom. A powder-blue pendant that turns your most basic outfit into a poem. They’re not trend pieces. They’re transition pieces: from work to dinner, from saree to shirt dress, from weekday reality to weekend wanderlust.

Blush toned jhumkas (Getty Images)

“There’s also something emotionally grounding about pastels,” Trisha adds. “Colours like lilac, powder blue, and sea foam have a calming effect. When set in delicate designs (like enamel, stone drops, or pearl accents), they become wearable therapy.” Indeed, this trend is less about fashion-forwardness and more about inner stillness made visible. It’s dopamine dressing, but not the kind that tries too hard.

Styling Notes For Wearers

If you’ve ever felt that your jewellery was too loud for your mood, pastel tones offer the perfect alternative. Whether you prefer minimalist pieces or like to layer up like a Renaissance duchess, there’s room for pastels in every personal aesthetic. Here are a few tips from Paul to ease into the trend:

Start small with blush enamel studs or a lilac ring; perfect for those who are pastel-curious. Pair a mint green earring with white cotton for a fresh, elevated casual look. Use pastel tones as a base to layer with bolder metals or heritage pieces. Pastels ground a look, not mute it. Invest in pieces that transition seamlessly; a powder blue pendant, for instance, can look just as stunning in a Zoom call as it does over candlelight. Never underestimate the power of pearls mixed with pastels. They’re the new modern heirloom.

The Big Picture

Pastel jewellery is not just a fashion trend, but rather a cultural moodboard. A soft but steady nudge toward choosing gentleness. Let your accessories support your energy instead of altering it. You could wear your high wattage earrings that command attention. Or… you could wear that blush-toned necklace that makes you feel like you’ve just been kissed by a Monet sky.