Adorned With Craft And Feelings; How Jewellery-inspired Bridal Gowns Are Redefining Elegance And Personal Expression

When Deepika Padukone stepped onto the Cannes red carpet in 2022 wearing a white ruffled saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with a pearl necklace and a blouse adorned with pearls, fashion watchers knew they were witnessing the rise of a new kind of glamour – jewellery-inspired couture. The same craft that once was adorned on the neck, wrist, or waist is not being stitched directly into the fabric, making it a first choice for future brides. The piece had beauty and meaning at the same time.

Jewellery is now being reimagined as intricate embroidery, or pendant-shaped embellishments on the garment. The outcome appears timeless, blending heritage with high and modern fashion. It is adding opulence as well as intimacy in the bridal fashion that is evolving each season. Brides are now embracing grandeur of the Patiala necklace or neckline shaped like antique European chokers, which creates a personal look.

For fashion visionary Kailash Poojary, Founder and CEO of V V. Exports Universal Pvt. Ltd, jewellery has always been his favourite accessory. "It elevates the overall mood of the outfit and adds personality. Using necklace-inspired ideas in the gown design is something I have always loved,” says Poojary.

Jewellery-Inspired Bridal Gown (ETV Bharat)

A Long History of Jewellery-Inspired Bridal Gowns

Designers are now stitching necklace motifs into necklines, sleeves, and even incorporating them as brooch-like details on the waist or shoulder, rather than simply layering these precious jewellery pieces over fabric. This approach gives each gown its character, detail, and elegance. "It makes the piece truly unique," says Poojary.

Celebrities are already embracing this blend of fashion. For instance, Radhika Merchant's haldi look was adorned with custom-made floral jewellery integrated into her ensemble. Going back in the 19s, Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 gown featured floral embroidery topped with 10,000 pearls, appearing almost jewellery ensembled in fabric. Similarly, Princess Diana’s dress had a heart motif embroidered with thousands of pearls and sequins.

Why Jewellery-Inspired Bridal Wear Resonates

Brides today want more than a gown, lehenga, or a saree. They want a statement piece. Poojary notes that clients request design elements that reflect their story, culture, and style. I’ve seen designs that mix Renaissance jewellery with Indian bridalwear. For example, a beautiful old European necklace recreated as embroidery on a choli. Or the famous Patiala necklace is being used as inspiration for a Western bridal gown neckline. It sounds like a bold fusion, but it works beautifully. The result is a gown with layers of culture and history in it. It tells a story, and that story can become a part of the bride's journey, too," says Poojary.

According to TechSci Research, the bridal jewellery market is growing thanks to personalisation, modular designs, and multifunctional pieces. This same impulse is now shifting into gown design, where designers are transforming heirloom jewellery into stitched form, which means forever carrying personal relics and not just wearing them.

A Gown With Feelings

Poojary also highlights cross-cultural fusions like combining Renaissance European necklace motifs or iconic Indian jewels like the Patiala necklace into gown embroidery. This blend of culture and history creates gowns that feel layered, global, and meaningful. "It sounds like a bold fusion, but it works beautifully. The result is a gown with layers of culture and history in it. It tells a story, and that story can become a part of the bride's journey, too," he opines.

Poojary reflects on those who bring in a family heirloom, perhaps their grandmother’s necklace and see it translated into their gown. “It becomes more than fashion; it becomes a memory stitched into the fabric. That’s what makes it timeless.” Eventually, the gown becomes both a garment and a keepsake.

Blending Tradition With Modern Approach

This trend is helping blend tradition with the modern world. And that mix is something really beautiful. It’s being noticed everywhere now, from local designers to major fashion weeks. More and more gowns are showing these jewellery-inspired elements, and it’s clear that brides are loving the idea of wearing something that feels like it was made just for them. In the end, a wedding dress says a lot about who you are and what matters to you and the deep meaning and thought behind the dress. It should be more than just pretty. "The jewellery-inspired trend is helping brides do exactly that by making every gown unique, personal, and unforgettable," states the fashion visionary. Moreover, these jewellery-inspired embroideries, like replicated necklaces at necklines or sleeves, are not mainstay in couture and are only going to grow. The trend is not only decorative but also transformative.