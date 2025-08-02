Tips For Travellers To Avoid Falling Prey To The #1 Travel Killjoy And Have A Pleasant Trip

Travelling is fun. Whether you're trekking in the Himalayas, sipping wine in Nashik, exploring temples in Bali, or simply going to Goa for the 15th time... nothing kills the vibe like falling sick. One bad samosa or a dodgy mojito, and boom, your dream trip turns into a room-with-a-loo situation.

So, if you're packing your bags and counting down to your next getaway, here’s a no-nonsense guide on how to avoid illness while travelling; and what meds to carry just in case. Baylor College of Medicine infectious disease expert Dr. Stacey Rose has released a list of precautions for travellers.

Talk to Your Doctor Before You Take Off

Pack a first-aid kid along with your luggage (Getty Images)

Let’s start with the obvious. Before you go anywhere (especially abroad), have a quick chat with your doctor. Tell them where you’re going, how long you'll be gone, and what kind of activities you plan to do. If you have any regular medications, pack extra. Flights get delayed, luggage gets lost—your health shouldn't.

Dr. Rose recommends consulting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for guidance on which vaccines you may need. Some countries need you to take vaccines (like yellow fever or typhoid), so check the CDC website or ask your doctor about any shots you might need.

The #1 Travel Killjoy: Diarrhoea

Here’s a fun fact that’s not actually fun: The CDC says 30 to 70% of travellers get diarrhoea. That’s a LOT of people running to the toilet instead of sightseeing. It’s mostly caused by bacteria in food or water, but viruses and parasites are also part of this unholy mix.

Stick to bottled water (Getty Images)

“It may be tricky to determine the cause because you might be thinking of what you ate or were exposed to yesterday, and actually it may be something you were exposed to several days prior,” said Dr. Rose, associate professor of medicine infectious diseases at Baylor in the US.

To avoid becoming a toilet tourist, follow Dr. Rose's golden rules:

Wash your hands before eating. Always. Avoid raw fruits and veggies unless you peel them yourself. Stick to bottled water. Don't trust local tap water unless you're 100% sure. Be careful with street food. If it looks shady, it probably is.

But eating local is part of the travel experience. Just be smart. That dhaba aloo paratha is tempting but was the cook wearing gloves?

What Medicines to Carry

Even with all precautions, sometimes your stomach decides to throw a tantrum. So here’s your mini travel pharmacy for gut issues:

Pepto Bismol (bismuth subsalicylate): This pink miracle can reduce your chances of getting travellers’ diarrhoea by 50%. Take it preventively if you’re eating street food. It might make your tongue or poop turn black but don’t freak out, that’s normal.

Imodium (loperamide): Great for stopping constant trips to the loo. But don’t take it if you’ve got a fever or bloody stools; see a doctor instead.

ORS sachets: Rehydration is key. Keep Oral Rehydration Salts handy, especially if you're in a hot or remote place. No, coconut water is not always enough.

Sunscreen and Mosquito Spray: Let’s not forget the obvious stuff. Sunscreen prevents burns that ruin your selfies. And mosquito repellent? Essential. Dengue and malaria are not souvenirs you want to bring home.

Pack a basic first aid kit (band-aids, antiseptic, a thermometer, and some paracetamol). Throw in a few motion sickness pills if you’re heading for the hills or the sea.

You might be eating clean, but still feel queasy. Why? Because your gut is not used to the new food. Change in oil, spice levels, water, or just portion sizes can mess with your digestion. If you're someone who gets acid reflux or indigestion easily, carry antacids like Digene or Gelusil. Your stomach will thank you after that third helping of butter chicken.

Pack your common sense along (Getty Images)

Skip the Antibiotics

Thinking of popping antibiotics just in case? Don’t. Doctors usually advise against taking them preemptively while travelling unless absolutely necessary. Overuse can lead to antibiotic resistance, which is a bigger problem than delayed sightseeing.

If things get really bad (like fever, vomiting, or no improvement in 48 hours), go see a doctor. Don’t play Dr. Google and self-medicate with random pills.

Checklist Of Meds To Carry When You Travel

Here's your checklist. Stick this to your suitcase if you want:

Your regular medications (with extras)

Pepto Bismol (for diarrhoea prevention)

Imodium (for diarrhoea control)

ORS sachets (for hydration)

Antacid tablets (Digene, Gelusil)

Paracetamol (for fever and pain)

Motion sickness pills (Avomine, Domstal)

Antihistamines (in case of food allergies or insect bites)

Thermometer

Mosquito repellent cream/spray

If something smells fishy (literally or otherwise), skip it. Wash your hands like your life depends on it. Travel is about experiencing new things, but not at the cost of your health. The next time you pack for that dream trip (whether it’s a beach vacation, business trip, or that long-awaited cousin’s wedding), pack your common sense along with your passport. You’ve earned this break. Don’t let your stomach cancel it.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this health article is for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional healthcare consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.)

