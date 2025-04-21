Comprehensive Travel Guide to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set to Resume Shortly

After a four-year hiatus, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is poised to recommence in 2025, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Chinese relations and offering pilgrims an opportunity to embark on this sacred journey once more. The Yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions between India and China. Recent diplomatic engagements (including meetings between Indian and Chinese officials) have paved the way for the pilgrimage's resumption. Notably, discussions during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China Boundary Question in December 2024 and subsequent dialogues have been instrumental in this development.
What is the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?
Rising like a perfectly symmetrical pyramid above the Tibetan plateau, Mount Kailash is the sort of mountain that looks less like geology and more like a special effect. The journey to it is known with reverent understatement as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is equal parts spiritual sojourn and high-altitude endurance test. Undertaken by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion, it’s a trek that rewards its pilgrims not with luxury but with a sublime austerity: thin air, yak sightings, snow-swept silence, and an eerie, persistent sense that you’ve wandered into the world's quietest and holiest cul-de-sac. And yet, amid the tents, thermoses, and tales of altitude-induced epiphanies, what strikes you most isn’t the hardship, but the humility.
The pilgrimage involves a parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash and a visit to the pristine Lake Mansarovar, situated at an altitude of approximately 4,600 meters.
Official Routes for the Yatra
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organizes the Yatra through two primary routes:
- Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand): This traditional route involves trekking through challenging terrains, including the high-altitude Dolma La Pass at 5,060 meters. The journey spans approximately 23 to 25 days and is known for its rigorous nature.
- Nathu La Pass (Sikkim): Introduced in 2015, this route offers a motorable path up to the Tibetan plateau, reducing the physical strain on pilgrims. The duration and cost are slightly higher compared to the Lipulekh route, but it provides a more accessible option for many.
Additionally, a third route via Nepal is available through private operators, offering overland and aerial options. However, this route is more expensive, with costs ranging from ₹3.2 lakhs and above.
Eligibility and Application Process
The Yatra is open to Indian citizens aged between 18 and 70 years who meet the required medical and physical fitness standards. Registrations are conducted through the official MEA portal, typically opening in April or May. Applicants can indicate their preferred route, but allocations are made through a computerized draw. Once assigned, changing routes is generally not permitted.
Cost and Logistics
The estimated cost for the Yatra varies based on the chosen route:
- Lipulekh Pass Route: Approximately ₹1.8 to ₹2 lakhs per person.
- Nathu La Pass Route: Approximately ₹2.2 to ₹2.4 lakhs per person
These costs cover transportation, accommodation, meals, and other logistical arrangements facilitated by the MEA in collaboration with state tourism departments and Tibetan authorities.
Preparation and Safety Considerations
Given the high-altitude conditions and challenging terrains, prospective pilgrims are advised to undertake thorough physical preparation and consult healthcare professionals before embarking on the journey. Acclimatization days are incorporated into the itinerary to mitigate altitude-related health risks. The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025 offers devotees a renewed opportunity to undertake this spiritually enriching pilgrimage. Prospective pilgrims are encouraged to stay updated through official MEA communications and begin preparations for this transformative journey.
Read more: