Comprehensive Travel Guide to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set to Resume Shortly

After a four-year hiatus, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is poised to recommence in 2025, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Chinese relations and offering pilgrims an opportunity to embark on this sacred journey once more. The Yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions between India and China. Recent diplomatic engagements (including meetings between Indian and Chinese officials) have paved the way for the pilgrimage's resumption. Notably, discussions during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China Boundary Question in December 2024 and subsequent dialogues have been instrumental in this development.

What is the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Rising like a perfectly symmetrical pyramid above the Tibetan plateau, Mount Kailash is the sort of mountain that looks less like geology and more like a special effect. The journey to it is known with reverent understatement as the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is equal parts spiritual sojourn and high-altitude endurance test. Undertaken by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion, it’s a trek that rewards its pilgrims not with luxury but with a sublime austerity: thin air, yak sightings, snow-swept silence, and an eerie, persistent sense that you’ve wandered into the world's quietest and holiest cul-de-sac. And yet, amid the tents, thermoses, and tales of altitude-induced epiphanies, what strikes you most isn’t the hardship, but the humility.

The pilgrimage involves a parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash and a visit to the pristine Lake Mansarovar, situated at an altitude of approximately 4,600 meters.

Official Routes for the Yatra

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organizes the Yatra through two primary routes: