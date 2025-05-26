Monsoon 2025: 5 Must-Take Train Journeys With Your Special One To Enjoy This Rainy Season

Monsoon has arrived, a little early but for the better in most parts of the country. While the season is a blessed one for romantics and for pluviophiles, let's be honest — most of us wait for these rainy days and the cold breeze that brushes against our face. And no one can deny the fact that we all enjoy sipping our hot cup of coffee while watching the rain outside our window with our favourite playlist in the background. While we romanticise rain, there's more to celebrate about the season, especially when it comes to wearing our raincoats and heading out. The country becomes beautiful with lush green landscapes. Waterfalls surge, rivers swell with life, and forests hum with renewal. There's perhaps no better way to witness this seasonal magic with your special one than from the window of a train. Imagine the rain tapping gently against the glass and mist curling through valleys — a monsoon train journey is a mix of romance, adventure, and awe at the beauty of nature around us. So, if you are someone who loves travel and monsoon, this is the time to start preparing and book your train tickets to some of India's beautiful places to embrace nature at its best. Here are five unforgettable Indian train journeys everyone should experience during the rains.

Konkan Railway (Mumbai to Goa)

We swear by this. No journey feels as pleasant and liberating as a train ride from Mumbai to Goa. The Konkan Railway route is a tropical odyssey that slices through the lush Western Ghats. The train goes through tunnels and over hundreds of bridges. You are treated to visuals that appear like a symphony of dense forests, delightful waterfalls, and rivers full from the rains. The dark tunnels open to sudden bursts of green and grey vistas, which are elevated during monsoon.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling)

This train journey is a marvel at any time of the year, but if you want to experience nature up close, then head to West Bengal and take this toy train from Jalpaiguri. In fact, you can enjoy this train ride in Darjeeling as well, as heavy monsoon may disrupt the long route for the toy train. The Toy Train to Darjeeling is not just a journey but a passage into a bygone era of colonial charm and mountain serenity. During monsoon, the narrow-gauge ride becomes even more enchanting as clouds drift into the carriages, tea estates look beautiful with fresh rain, and Himalayan foothills exude a poetic stillness. The train runs slowly, allowing you to absorb the beauty completely in the misty heights of Darjeeling.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam to Ooty)

This is a UNESCO World Heritage train ride and should be on your bucket list this season. This five-hour-long journey is a feast for the senses, especially in monsoon. There's a steep climb through the Nilgiris, so it becomes a voyage through dreamy landscapes where every bend holds a new surprise for you. Misty valleys, gurgling streams, and waterfalls appear from nowhere, and they are pretty close. The rain enhances the thick foliage, and when you are traveling through this route, you feel like you're journeying through a rain-drenched forest straight from a fairy tale.

Kalka to Shimla Toy Train

This is another colonial-era train which climbs from the plains of Haryana to the pine-clad hills of Himachal. During monsoon, the journey is filled with fog-draped forests, wet stone bridges, and the mesmerising sight of clouds. It literally gives a feeling of being on cloud nine. The Barog Tunnel is one of the longest tunnels on this route and looks especially beautiful during the rainy season.

Mangalore to Hassan via Sakleshpur

While you may have heard of other train journeys, this is a lesser-known route that crosses through the Western Ghats in an adrenaline-tinged visual delight. The train passes through dense forests, over 50 tunnels, and sharp curves with rainwater streaming alongside. During the monsoon, the entire Ghats turn into a green magicland where waterfalls tumble down hillsides. The mist adds a sense of living in a fairytale. This is an offbeat but immensely rewarding experience close to nature.