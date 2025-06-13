Love Rain? Here Are The Top Monsoon Travel Spots For Your Next Long Weekend, And the Ones to Avoid

When it comes to travelling during the Indian monsoon, people usually fall into two camps: those who romanticise chai and pakoras by the window, and those who brave the outdoors hoping to chase misty mountains and rain-soaked roads. But it's important to make informed choices before making a trip in the monsoon, because no one wants their holiday to turn into an unplanned survival show.

Here's a no-nonsense list of India’s best monsoon destinations plus a few that are better left off your itinerary till the sun’s out again.

Top Monsoon Destinations in India

1. Udaipur

Udaipur in Rajasthan becomes a misty marvel in the monsoon. Low to moderate rainfall means the lakes look even dreamier, the palaces seem more cinematic, and your travel plans aren’t washed away in a flood. With excellent infrastructure and romantic vibes, this City of Lakes is monsoon perfection without the chaos.

What to do: Boat rides on Lake Pichola, strolls around City Palace, and endless photos with the monsoon clouds hanging low over the Aravallis.

2. Coorg

Coorg is the monsoon muse of South India. A little rain never hurt the coffee estates, and the region in Karnataka thrives in misty weather. Adventure seekers can trek through Tadiandamol, while others can sip on freshly brewed filter coffee and take in the lush landscapes.

Top draws: Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, Dubare Elephant Camp, Talacauvery.

3. Munnar

Munnar during monsoon is nature turned up to full volume. Mist rolls over tea plantations like nature’s slow-motion filter, and cool temperatures make it perfect for romantic getaways or peaceful solo retreats. The roads stay accessible, and landslides are rare in this part of Kerala compared to higher Himalayan terrain.

Where to go: Eravikulam National Park, Attukal Waterfalls, Tea Museum, Mattupetty Dam. The air’s delicious.

4. Lonavala

Lonavala is to monsoon what popcorn is to movies: essential. Just a short drive from Mumbai or Pune, it’s perfect for weekend trips, especially when the rains make the hills greener and the waterfalls wilder.

Top spots: Bhushi Dam, Tiger’s Leap, Pawna Lake, Karla and Bhaja Caves, Lohagad Fort. And yes, that vada pav near the highway dhaba is half the reason people go.

5. Shillong

Shillong wears monsoon like a model wears couture. Think rolling hills, roaring waterfalls, and lakes that look like they’ve been painted into the scenery. Sure, it gets a fair share of rain, but the experience feels less like a washout and more like a fairytale.

Highlights: Umiam Lake (Barapani), Laitlum Canyons, Shillong Peak, Don Bosco Museum, and the magical Living Root Bridges.

6. Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal is like that friend who doesn’t scream for attention but always impresses. Cool breezes, pine forests, and cascading waterfalls make it a hit with couples, solo travellers, and young families. Plus, it's easy on the wallet.

Must-see places: Kodaikanal Lake, Coaker’s Walk, Pillar Rocks, Berijam Lake, Silver Cascade Falls. And if you’re lucky, you’ll catch the fog rolling in like a movie scene.

7. Spiti Valley

Unlike its flash-flood-prone cousins in Himachal, Spiti sits in a rain-shadow region, making it one of the rare dry places during monsoon. That means uninterrupted travel, monasteries that feel like they’re from another world, and lakes so still they mirror your mood.

Why it’s cool: Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, Kunzum Pass, Dhankar Monastery, and the remote but stunning Pin Valley National Park.

Destinations You Should Definitely Skip In The Monsoon

Not all rain is romantic. Some of it comes with floods, landslides, and serious travel disruption in these destinations.

1. Goa: Goa might be paradise nine months of the year, but monsoon isn’t one of them. Beaches shut down, tides get rough, and the party scene takes a nap.

2. Mumbai: This one’s a no-brainer. Mumbai turns into a water park with no exit. Trains stall, roads vanish, and autos develop sudden allergies to waterlogged streets.

3. Meghalaya: While Shillong is manageable, other parts of Meghalaya see record-breaking rain. Landslides, road closures, and flooding are frequent.

4. Uttarakhand: The state is breathtaking, but during monsoon, it can also be heartbreaking. From Rishikesh to Kedarnath, landslides and flash floods are common, making travel unpredictable.

5. Backwaters of Kerala: Kerala has its charm, no doubt. But the backwaters can flood, and waterborne diseases become a concern. Also, boat rides during heavy rains? Not ideal.

6. Assam: Flooding in the Brahmaputra basin is almost a yearly affair. Most tourist circuits shut down, and it’s not the time for exploring nature unless you're into canoe-based commutes.

7. Darjeeling: Monsoon rains bring landslides to this charming hill station. Transport and accommodation can be a gamble; not the kind travellers enjoy.

8. Parts of Himachal: Manali, Rohtang Pass, and other high-altitude locations are prone to landslides, road blocks, and unpredictable weather. Best to wait till September.

9. Odisha: Heavy downpours can lead to flooding and road closures, especially in rural areas. Wait till the skies clear before planning a trip here.

