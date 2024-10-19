Karwa Chauth Special: Top 5 Celebrity- Inspired Saree Looks To Dazzle Like A Diva

Karwa Chauth is just a day away, and it’s time for women to shine in luxurious fabrics, shimmering sarees, and elegant traditional attire. This festival is more than just a ritual; it’s an emotion deeply cherished by many Hindu women. Dressed in beautiful, classic sarees, married women observe the Nirjala Vrat, following each step of the ritual with devotion.

If you're looking for the perfect saree for Karwa Chauth, take inspiration from some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities. These top five looks will help you turn heads and dazzle on this special occasion. These celebrity-inspired looks will ensure you dazzle on Karwa Chauth, radiating elegance and tradition in equal measure.

1. Deepika Padukone

For a timeless red saree look, channel Deepika Padukone's style with a red saree featuring golden embroidery along the borders. Pair it with minimal jewellery—a sleek gajra-adorned bun, statement jhumkas, and a necklace. Add a touch of glam with winged eyeliner and bold red lipstick, and you're ready to stun on Karwa Chauth.

2. Alia Bhatt

In Hindu traditions, pink symbolizes happiness and love. Alia Bhatt’s simple yet elegant look in a pink and green saree with intricate gold embroidery is perfect for the occasion. Pair a light pink saree with a hint of green and gold detailing, accessorize with a maang tika, and keep the jewellery minimal. Style your hair in a sleek ponytail for a soft, feminine look.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Red is a classic colour for Indian festivals. Shilpa Shetty’s red georgette saree is a perfect choice for Karwa Chauth. Let your hair flow naturally with a saree that features tiered front pleats and a sleeveless blouse. Add a statement necklace and traditional bangles, keeping the makeup minimal with a smudged liner and a bold red bindi for that perfect festive touch.

4. Katrina Kaif

Minimal jewellery with an elegant saree is a trend that Katrina Kaif pulls off effortlessly. She wears a vibrant red-orange saree with intricate hand embroidery, sequins, and tassel work. To achieve this look, opt for statement jhumkas and rings, a plunging neckline blouse, and half-sleeve details. Style your hair in soft waves, and go for a natural makeup look with a bindi to complete the ensemble.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari

Make a statement with Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal emerald green raw-mango silk bandhani saree, embroidered with golden peacock motifs. Pair it with a plunging neckline blouse and short sleeves. Style your hair in a sleek middle-parted bun adorned with jasmine gajra, and accessorize with heavy golden jhumkas. Keep the makeup natural with a rose pink lip tint and a micro bindi to complete this regal look.