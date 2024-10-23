ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Top 10 Best Dressed Celebs From Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Alia Bhatt made a statement by repeating her Mehendi ceremony outfit, showing that re-wearing clothes should be normalized. She looked even more stunning than before in her pink lehenga, accessorized with danglers and bracelets. Alia kept her hair in a neat bun and opted for a natural glam look.

Here’s a look at the top 10 best-dressed celebrities from the night’s celebration.

Bollywood celebrities set a fresh festive mood as they gathered under one roof, dazzling in their stunning outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party on Tuesday night. From Bollywood couples like Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, to happy singles like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and more, the stars lit up the bash with their glamorous presence.

Rekha (Getty Images)

The timeless queen, Rekha, looked radiant in an orange Kanjeevaram saree, paired with her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner. She completed the festive look with heavy earrings, a

, and a

, exuding all the elegance and grandeur she's known for.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Getty Images)

Shraddha stole the spotlight in an ethereal silver tissue saree paired with a modern blouse. She kept it simple yet striking by accessorizing with statement earrings and a small heart-shaped silver bag. Her hair was styled in soft waves, adding to her dreamy look.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina (Getty Images)

The 'Jigra' actor opted for an all-black ensemble, bringing a sleek and modern vibe to the party. He turned heads in black pants, a fitted inner top, and a blingy jacket, completing the look with stylish black shoes.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan (Getty Images)

Kartik Aaryan looked dashing in an all-black traditional outfit. He sported a short kurta with loose pants, accessorized with a sleek smartwatch, effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey (Getty Images)

Ananya Pandey stunned in a white pearl-embroidered net saree, paired with a crystal-embellished bralette blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept it elegant with a statement choker, a

, and centre-parted loose hair, all complemented by a natural glam-up.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde (Getty Images)

Pooja Hegde turned heads with her striking entrance in a traditional lehenga with broad gold-embroidered borders and a sleeveless blouse. She accessorized with statement earrings, a necklace, and bangles, while her open hair and a bindi added a touch of traditional beauty.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor (Getty Images)

Karishma Kapoor looked classy and regal in a purple silk saree with gold thread embroidery and floral details. She paired it with a half-sleeved, round-neck blouse, heavy jhumkas, and a gold shoulder bag. Her middle-parted bun and kohl-lined eyes completed the timeless look.

Kajol

Kajol (Getty Images)

Kajol exuded effortless elegance in maroon shimmering sequin co-ords. The outfit featured a round-neckline top with full sleeves and thigh-length hem, paired with flared pants. She kept it minimal with no jewellery, opting instead for loose hair, bright pink lipstick, and a simple clutch.

Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri (Getty Images)

Tripti Dimri embraced chic vibes in an off-white pearl-studded lehenga, paired with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse featuring a pearl chain design. She styled the look with statement earrings, kept her hair loose, and chose a natural glam with winged eyeliner to complete the ensemble.