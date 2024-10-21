Top 10 Budget-Friendly Diwali Gifts For Family And Friends

As Diwali approaches, the list of party invitations from friends and family is growing fast. Between preparing sweet delicacies, cleaning, and decorating your home, there’s little time left to select and decide on gifts for your loved ones. But don’t worry—we've got you covered! Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for a family member or friend, the list below has great ideas for every personality type. Read on for the best budget-friendly Diwali gift options!

1. Silver Coin

Silver Coin (Getty Images)

Silver coins and utensils are timeless, budget-friendly gifts for Diwali. It's considered especially auspicious to buy silver during the Diwali season, particularly on Dhanteras, and it is commonly offered during Ganesh Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. A silver coin is a fail-proof, thoughtful gift, especially for those who cherish traditional customs. Silver coins are available in the market, ranging from 1 gram to 50 grams. If you're looking for something under ₹1,000, a 5- or 10-gram silver coin makes for an ideal gift for friends or relatives.

2. Dinnerware Crockery

Dinnerware Crockery (Getty Images)

Diwali is all about bonding over delicious food and sweets. A great gift option is a crockery that complements your relatives' festive dessert routines. Opt for minimalistic, elegant designs with intricate floral or border patterns to elevate their dining space. Crockery sets start at around ₹1,000, making them an excellent choice for a stylish yet practical Diwali gift.

3. Gift Cards

Gift Cards (Getty Images)

Still unsure about what to buy? Go for gift cards from Amazon, Flipkart, or Myntra. These platforms offer a wide range of gift cards at different price points to suit your budget. Whether it’s for online shopping, food, electronics, or clothing, a gift card allows your recipient to choose what they love. Simply visit the official website, purchase the card, and personalize it by adding your friend or family member's name.

4. Brass Lakshmi Ganesh Idol

Brass Lakshmi Ganesh Idol (Getty Images)

During Diwali puja, it is common for people to buy idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh. Consider gifting brass Lakshmi-Ganesh idols to your loved ones, or even idols of other deities like Buddha, which are often given as symbols of peace and prosperity. This thoughtful gift aligns with the religious and cultural significance of Diwali, making it a meaningful gesture.

5. Dry Fruits or Sweets

Sweet Box (Getty Images)

Diwali is incomplete without sweets! Alongside being a festival of lights, Diwali is also a celebration of sweet delicacies. Mithai boxes, blending rich heritage with a modern touch, are a beloved tradition. You can opt for either sweet boxes or dry fruit assortments, depending on preference. Dry fruits are often a better option as they have a longer shelf life, while sweets can spoil after a few days.

6. Electronic Items

Electronic Items (Getty Images)

For a practical and thoughtful gift, consider electronic items such as earphones, power banks, speakers, or home theatre systems. These gifts are useful, and your loved ones might have been planning to purchase them. Giving one of these on Diwali would make for a pleasant surprise! There are plenty of budget-friendly options available from various brands, ensuring that you can find the perfect tech gift.

7. Home Decor Ideas

Home Decor Ideas (Getty Images)

Home decor items are some of the best gift options for Diwali, as it’s the time of year when people love to decorate their homes. There are many options to choose from: beautiful torans or hangings for the entrance or pooja room, which add a festive touch, or scented candles and lanterns to brighten up the house in celebration of the Festival of Lights.

8. Painting or Artwork

Painting or Artwork (Getty Images)

Since people decorate their homes on Diwali, paintings or artwork make for thoughtful gifts. Many people enjoy decorating their walls with artwork from renowned artists or local creators. You can buy a painting from an art gallery or commission an artist to create a unique piece. Whether for the home or office, the artwork is a classy and popular gift idea.

9. Skin Care Kit

Skin Care Kit (Getty Images)

Skin care is essential for maintaining healthy skin, especially during Diwali when the air is filled with smoke and pollution from fireworks. A skincare kit makes for a great gift, and it’s not just for women—men can enjoy skincare routines too! After all, why should girls have all the fun? A skin care kit is a practical and thoughtful Diwali gift.

10. Prosperity Plants

Prosperity Plants (Getty Images)

Flowers and plants make excellent gifts, especially for those who love gardening and spending time with nature. Consider gifting your loved ones plants that symbolize prosperity, wealth, and happiness, especially during this auspicious time of year. To discover more about houseplants that bring joy and fortune, be sure to explore this Unlock Prosperity And Peace With These 8 Powerful Houseplants to find the perfect plant gift.