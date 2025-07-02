Good News For Indians; Tomorrowland, World's Biggest Music Concert Comes To Thailand; Know Everything About It

Amid the political chaos in Thailand, Tomorrowland, the world's number one festival in DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll will be held in the country for the first time. This will also be the first time that flagship Belgium edition will be held in Asia after its international editions in Medellin, and Colombia.

The festival is now edging closer to reality according to an official statement from Thailand's Prime Minister. While the reports about Tomorrowland coming to Thailand in 2026 were dismissed last year due to there being "nothing officially confirmed", a recent statement published to the government's website suggests that it may be increasingly likely.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra recently met with Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of Tomorrowland International, at Government House to discuss the 'Tomorrowland Thailand 2026' project.

The PM took to Facebook to explain the progress made in the discussion. She credited her predecessor, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, for starting the initiative. She wrote in the statement that one of the central topics of the discussion was the format of the festival. She wrote that the government is keel for every sector and every part of the festival to include elements of Thai culture and Thai people as much as possible, so that Thai people can gain the most benefit from this event.

“This is an opportunity to uplift Thai artists, push the music industry, and create a new standard for organising concerts in Thailand. This is truly a turning point to becoming a World Event Destination,” she wrote in the statement.

Meanwhile Tomorrowland has shared the full timetable for its upcoming 2025 edition. The festival will be closed by Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta across the first weekend, while the headline honors for the second weekend will be handed to Hardwell, Amelie Lens and Garrix.

Elsewhere on the Mainstage across the two weekends, there are slots for Swedish House Mafia, ANNA, Alok, MANDY Meduza, Anyma, Solomun, Sub Focus, Armin van Buuren and more.

Eric Prydz, Kölsch, Sammy Virji, Agents Of Time, Miss Monique, Deadmau5, van Buuren, Sara Landry and an as-yet unannounced guest (playing the final set of the first weekend) are all listed for high-profile slots on the second-largest stage, Freedom By Bud.

In January this year, the full line-up, featuring over 600 artists across 16 stages, was announced. The concert will take place in Boom in Belgium from July 18 to 20 and July 25 to 27 this year marking the 19th edition of the legendary festival. This year's theme is 'Orbyz', which is described by Tomorrowland as "a magical universe sculpted entirely from ice". The festival site will be decorated to reflect the theme.