American Guitar Legend Tom Morello Finally Brings His Riffs To India With A 3-City Tour, Know The Dates, Venues And When Tickets Go Live

Published : October 7, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST
If you’ve ever air-guitared to the sound of rebellion, chances are, you’ve already heard Tom Morello. You just didn’t know you were being educated while headbanging. This December, India will get to meet the man in the flesh.
The American guitarist, activist, and all-round musical firebrand will play three shows in India: Gurugram (December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana), Mumbai (December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds), and Bengaluru (December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield). The tour is co-produced by Tom Morello himself and BookMyShow Live as part of Bandland on Tour, a travelling edition of the popular rock music festival.
As the founder and lead guitarist of bands like Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine (RATM), Morello has redefined what rock could do. Formed in Los Angeles in 1991, his band RATM was the musical equivalent of a Molotov cocktail — part metal, part rap, part manifesto. With songs like Killing in the Name, Guerrilla Radio, and Bulls on Parade, the band combined frontman Zack de la Rocha’s political fury with Morello’s dizzying sonic experiments.
Morello, 61, couldn’t sound more delighted about it. “India has always been on my map — a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years,” he said in a statement. “To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special. Music is about connection, revolution, and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December.”
It’s classic Tom Morello — part preacher, part punk philosopher, and part guitar wizard who never forgot what a power chord was really for.
The Man Who Made A Guitar Talk
For those new to his legend, Tom Morello is not just another name in the annals of American rock — he’s the guy who made the electric guitar sound like a turntable, a siren, and a protest march. Where most guitarists saw six strings, he saw an instrument of resistance.
When RATM split in 2000, Morello didn’t vanish into nostalgia. He formed Audioslave with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and his Rage bandmates Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford: a supergroup that sounded like the ghost of grunge meeting the soul of protest rock in an LA studio. Hits like Be Yourself, Like A Stone and Cochise proved that Morello could do melody just as well as mayhem.
Third Innings
After Audioslave’s disbandment following Cornell’s death, Morello returned to his roots — rebellion with rhythm. He teamed up with Chuck D and B-Real to form Prophets of Rage, a politically charged rap-rock project that took Rage’s legacy straight into the Trump era. Between 2016 and 2019, the group toured relentlessly, reminding audiences that music could still be angry, articulate, and fun.
But that’s only one side of the story. There’s also The Nightwatchman, Morello’s acoustic alter ego born in the early 2000s. If Rage was a Molotov, The Nightwatchman was a campfire: intimate, confessional, but still smouldering with purpose. Songs like One Man Revolution and The Fabled City turned protest into poetry.
And then there’s The Atlas Underground: his modern-day experiment in chaos. Starting in 2018, Morello began releasing solo albums that blur every genre boundary known to Spotify. Across The Atlas Underground, The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood, he collaborated with an improbable lineup: from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Bring Me The Horizon, Mike Posner, Killer Mike, Big Boi, IDLES, and even Steve Aoki.
Morello’s more recent collaborations show he’s still got his finger on the cultural pulse. His 2024 single Pretend You Remember Me has an almost cinematic melancholy, while Metal!! with Japanese phenomenon Babymetal and Gossip with Italian glam-rockers Måneskin prove that he’s as interested in the next generation of revolutionaries as he is in his own legacy.
From Stadiums to the Streets
If you trace Morello’s career, a clear pattern emerges: he’s always been in conversation with power. Whether it’s raging against corporate greed, fighting for labour rights, or marching for immigrant justice, his music has never been content to just sound good. It has to mean something.
That’s why his India debut feels bigger than just another stop on a tour. India has its own musical activism bubbling beneath the surface: from hip-hop collectives rapping about inequality to rock bands speaking up about climate change and mental health.
Ticketing Details
Tickets for the tour will go live at 5 pm on October 8, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow. This isn’t the kind of concert where you just show up and sing along. It’s the kind where you leave slightly changed, maybe even angrier... in the best way possible.
His India visit also adds to what might be the most star-studded live season the country has seen in years. Post Malone (a Morello collaborator) will perform in Guwahati this December; John Mayer lands in Mumbai in January for a one-night show; and EDM icon Calvin Harris will make his long-awaited India debut with two massive gigs in November. It’s as if the world has finally realized that India isn’t just a streaming market — it’s a mosh pit waiting to happen.
There’s a story that says Tom Morello once wrote “Arm the Homeless” on his guitar, partly as a political statement, partly as a joke. But over time, it became a mission. He has, in his own way, armed millions not with weapons, but with the belief that music can still change something. And this December, as those guitar strings scream into the humid night, we’ll get to hear what that belief sounds like.
