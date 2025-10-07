ETV Bharat / lifestyle

American Guitar Legend Tom Morello Finally Brings His Riffs To India With A 3-City Tour, Know The Dates, Venues And When Tickets Go Live

If you’ve ever air-guitared to the sound of rebellion, chances are, you’ve already heard Tom Morello. You just didn’t know you were being educated while headbanging. This December, India will get to meet the man in the flesh.

The American guitarist, activist, and all-round musical firebrand will play three shows in India: Gurugram (December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana), Mumbai (December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds), and Bengaluru (December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield). The tour is co-produced by Tom Morello himself and BookMyShow Live as part of Bandland on Tour, a travelling edition of the popular rock music festival.

As the founder and lead guitarist of bands like Audioslave and Rage Against the Machine (RATM), Morello has redefined what rock could do. Formed in Los Angeles in 1991, his band RATM was the musical equivalent of a Molotov cocktail — part metal, part rap, part manifesto. With songs like Killing in the Name, Guerrilla Radio, and Bulls on Parade, the band combined frontman Zack de la Rocha’s political fury with Morello’s dizzying sonic experiments.

Morello, 61, couldn’t sound more delighted about it. “India has always been on my map — a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years,” he said in a statement. “To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special. Music is about connection, revolution, and soul, and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December.”

It’s classic Tom Morello — part preacher, part punk philosopher, and part guitar wizard who never forgot what a power chord was really for.

The Man Who Made A Guitar Talk

For those new to his legend, Tom Morello is not just another name in the annals of American rock — he’s the guy who made the electric guitar sound like a turntable, a siren, and a protest march. Where most guitarists saw six strings, he saw an instrument of resistance.

When RATM split in 2000, Morello didn’t vanish into nostalgia. He formed Audioslave with Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and his Rage bandmates Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford: a supergroup that sounded like the ghost of grunge meeting the soul of protest rock in an LA studio. Hits like Be Yourself, Like A Stone and Cochise proved that Morello could do melody just as well as mayhem.