Horoscope: Today Seems To Be Increasingly Demanding For Gemini | Read Astrological Prediction For August 3

Astrological Predictions For August 3, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. You are keenly interested in the supernatural and the occult phenomena, and today you will indulge in this hobby. However, use the knowledge that you gain only for peaceful purposes. Questions that have been haunting you in love life, may not be solved even if you try your best. You may have to take a different route. You need to be careful while handling difficult issues as you are likely to get exhausted at the workplace.

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You are likely to get extra passionate and fervent today. If your logic prevails over your heart, things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. It is high time that you set into motion the poignant side of your character. You may get an opportunity to learn precious things from your sweetheart but may lose because of your rigid mindset. Being prudent will help you handle critical situations.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely to take place. Routine expenses are likely to bother you. Your day to day life may become increasingly demanding from a financial point of view. You will find no way to control these things. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues. Your research skills may help you fix problems quickly.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. It may be the best time to renew old friendships and enjoy time with the best buddies. But make sure you don't ignore your current relationship lest there may be disagreements. Give space and time to your beloved to keep the flame burning. Financially you may not be able to make it big for the day as meagre earnings may make the money flow stagnant. Avoid disagreements with seniors at the workplace. However, luck may work if you pay heed to trivial issues.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. A romantic evening with your beloved may help to pour out your heart’s emotions. There may be clarity of thoughts and your partner may bring a fresh approach in your life. Income inflows may be satisfactory as you may detect and work on rectifying flaws in your financial strategies. You may get support from stars on the professional front. A creative mind may help businessmen upgrade their business. Paying heed to other opinions may assist in projecting an integrated plan that may sound better.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. An odd conversation with your love mate might make you feel a bit uneasy. Planetary positions are such that you will find it difficult – in fact, too difficult to control expenses. It’s not always about you, it’s about the need of the hour. You will be rewarded for your hard work, which will bring a positive change in your mindset. However, that doesn't reduce your burden. You may be assigned more tasks and given bigger responsibilities.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Spending time with your beloved may be your priority whereas your partner may need some time and space to think about the relationship. Make sure you don't impose things on your partner. Resort to some fun-filled activities to revive the spark. You may get money minded for the day. However, it may get necessary for you to build a financial profile to get success in monetary affairs. At work you may be fully charged nonetheless, be honest as it may earn you appreciation from seniors.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Banking transactions will fetch returns exceeding your expectation. Management institutes will value your expertise and experience. All in all, a day when progressions are on the rise. Issues in your professional life may affect your relationship. The day could be somewhat challenging. Your ability to think positively could be blocked today due to the position of your stars. A lot of issues on the professional front will need to be sorted out.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. The day may be uneventful for love and romance as you are likely to show negligible emotions. Your beloved may try to impress you although it may fail to satisfy you. Businessmen may widen their circle by networking. Establishing good relations for fruitful purposes may catch your attention and it would be your agenda for the day. At the workplace learn to measure your words as anything you say may be misunderstood. Work on pending projects to complete them within stipulated time.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. On the love front you may have to give in on some occasions. Compromise may be the key to happiness! Take and share responsibilities with your partner to boost up the relationship. It may be an auspicious day to lay the foundation for your future income. You may be committed to work and if in business it may be time to meet all client requirements. Avoid getting vain and suggesting changes at the workplace. Refrain from arguments with seniors.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Moon is in Scorpio today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You may desire to spend the evening with your beloved. Your sweet nature may sweep off your partner off their feet. A lucky day for love and romance as a practical mindset may help you to tackle issues. In business those dealing with property matters may get appreciation. There may be gains indicated for the day. At work you may be fascinated by multi-tasking. Important assignments may get completed. However, you may need to pay heed to the quality of your work.