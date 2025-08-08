Today May Not Be Auspicious For Financial Activities For Scorpio | Read Astrological Prediction For August 8

Astrological Predictions For August 8, 2025

Aries (March 21- April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You may put aside the matters of the heart even when you may be with your beloved as work may reign your mind. However, your partner may give you support that may make you feel relaxed. In finance, your ambition to enhance your income may keep up the psychological pressure. Appreciation for hard work may boost your spirit on the professional front. All the same you may need to keep in mind where space does not guarantee success, its patience that does it all!

Taurus (April 21- May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. A challenging time may be foreseen for love and relationship. A casual approach may turn your partner off. You may need to put more efforts to keep harmony in the relationship. Fortune may favor you today as finances may be in excellent shape. You may over any monetary crisis during this time. In professional matters you may need to remain alert while exchanging emails as there may be chances of a blunder. Take time but maintain perfection to avoid work hassles.

Gemini (May 22- June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. It may be a day to keep up your learning attitude. Turn a patient listener for the day and pay heed to the needs of your beloved. Broaden your horizon for a smooth sailing in the relationship. It may not be a satisfactory day for finances as well. You may feel stressed and worried about meeting your contingency needs. The picture may be the same at the workfront as confusions may take over. However, staying determined may help to successfully complete pending tasks.

Cancer (June 22- July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your companion may show a lot of love and affection and this will give you peace of mind. Things will go in your luck in the relationship. You are sentimental but today, finances will fail to move you. You will remain more down to earth and practical. There can be a real conflict between the desires of your mind and heart. You should be calm today, since the day is not much in your luck.

Leo (July 23- August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Despite being concerned about love life you may not be able to give the desired time and attention to your beloved. Expectations may rise although you may need to exercise patience while interacting with your spouse. Today you may work harder against nature in order to earn more. Just opposite your basic nature you may regret spending more for the day. At work you may need to put yourself in other people's shoes to understand their problems. Avoid getting judgmental.

Virgo (August 24- September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. It may be a day to get vocal about your feelings. You may plan a visit to a beautiful location with your beloved. Professionals may receive good news about their future progress along with chances of increase in their financial status. At the work front you may develop a strong bonding with the organization as you may come up with innovative plans and ideas. You may mature in your thoughts as you may undertake important tasks and responsibilities.

Libra (September 23- October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. A matured approach to love will help you spend a happy time with your companion. Too many expectations from your partner will kill the fun. Adjustment is the key to a sustaining relationship. In financial matters you will be able to guide others in your outer-circle very well. They will believe in your sound advice and will be benefited too. Avoid getting into any kind of dispute with colleagues because you will not be able to prove your point to them.

Scorpio (October 24- November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are likely to spruce up to spice your love life. There may be a readiness to ignite and stimulate passion to revive the spark in your love relationship. The day may not be auspicious for financial activities. Although, it may not bring any imbalance in you. Professionally it may be an ideal day to put new plans on paper. Communication with important persons may bring profits to business. Despite being goal-oriented you may give impetus to a friendly work relationship.

Sagittarius (November 23- December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. In terms of your love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem as your intention is good. It’s going to be a day of financial success. Your efforts that have gone in anything productive, will not go in vain and will give you adequate returns. There will be a strong urge to earn more. You need to be very watchful at your verbal communication today.

Capricorn (December 22- January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Don’t get disappointed if your beloved may find you egocentric. However, things may run smoothly if you learn to adapt to situations and act accordingly. In financial matters you may brim with confidence while planning and organizing things. Good managerial abilities may assist you in handling monetary issues with great ease. At the office there may be pressure to submit tasks within stipulated time. Be patient as your hard work may bring excellent results in the coming times.

Aquarius (January 21- February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You may have to sacrifice in love life. Your fault-finding attitude may not bring your beloved closer to you. Understanding your loved one will be the challenge. Today you will be spending money with due consideration of practical scenarios. As your luck is not much in your favour, you should review your financial strength before spending. You should take your time in whatever you do. You will be safe if you work as calmly as possible.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. A smooth sailing love life is on the cards. Managing emotional stress will be easy once you will be loving and responsible for your loved one. Today, financial gains will be linked with your efforts. You will be doing well if you are working in some organization. Hard work will lead to good fiscal gains. You can look forward to positive results for the efforts you have put in. Profits will come from all directions.