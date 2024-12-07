5 Tips On Protecting Vehicle During Winter

Winters can have a significant impact on the vehicle, with the ability to deteriorate the condition of the cars. Giving rise to issues such as frozen locks, damaged batteries, etc., the harsh weather conditions can take a toll on the vehicles. Therefore, with the arrival of winter, ETV Bharat Lifestyle got in touch with Kunal Sethi, CEO of The Detailing Mafia to find out some essential tips to protect the vehicle during the chilly season while preserving its reliability and safety at the same time. By following these tips, you can protect your vehicles from the harsh winter conditions and ensure a smooth and safe driving experience. A well-maintained vehicle is a reliable vehicle, especially during the winter months!

Paint protection:

Winters can have a damaging effect on the vehicle's paint due to harsh weather conditions. Therefore, it becomes essential to safeguard the exterior of the car with the help of either quality car wax or sealant. These protective layers can help repel water, salt, and other harmful substances. In addition to this, regular car washes, especially after exposure to road salt, can also minimise damage.

Battery boost:

Cold temperatures can significantly reduce battery life. Therefore, prior to the onset of winter, owners should get the battery tested by a professional to assess its health. Likewise, if the need arises, it is advisable to get the battery replaced with a new one. Along with this, car owners should keep the car’s battery terminals clean and corrosion-free. Charging at regular periods of time can further enhance the battery health and prolong its life in the process.

Monitor tyres condition:

Proper tyres are crucial for safe winter driving. Ensure the tyres have adequate tread depth to grip icy roads. It’s recommended to invest in winter tyres, which are specifically designed to perform in cold weather. If the owner opts for all-season tyres, checking their tread depth regularly and maintain proper tire pressure should be prioritised.

Check washer fluid regularly:

Cold weather can affect the performance of the vehicle's fluids. As a result, one should ensure the coolant is mixed with the appropriate antifreeze to prevent freezing. It’s always recommendable for car owners to check the windshield washer fluid and replace it with a winter-grade formula that can withstand low temperatures.

Prepare for emergencies:

Driving during winter can be unpredictable, so it's essential to be prepared for emergencies. Keep a winter emergency kit in the vehicle, including items such as blankets, warm clothing, a flashlight, jumper cables, and a first-aid kit. Moreover, learning basic winter driving techniques, such as how to control the vehicle on slippery roads, etc., can come in handy for a smooth ride.