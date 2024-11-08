6 Expert Tips For Glowing And Rejuvenating Skin

The festival has just got over and most of us need a skin and body reset. Overloaded make-up for long hours at times can leave your skin dull and dry. Additionally, many of us get pimples, acne, and dry skin, leaving us all concerned. Thus, it is imperative to take utmost care of your skin just like your gut health after the festive season. Achieving radiant, glowing skin doesn’t require complicated routines or expensive products — simple daily habits can make a big difference. Incorporating some easy skincare tips into your daily routine helps to protect your skin, enhance its texture, and prevent premature ageing. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics suggests some practical, achievable tips that fit seamlessly into your day-to-day routine and help your skin look its best, every day.

Cleansing and toning:

It is essential to keep the skin glowing after the festive season. Cleansing your skin helps remove impurities from the face. Throughout the day, dirt, oil, and pollutants build up on the skin, clogging pores and dulling the complexion. Cleansing removes these impurities, helping to prevent breakouts and allowing your skin to breathe. It also prepares the skin to absorb other skincare products. Regular cleansing also helps remove blackheads. Toning, on the other hand, helps restore the skin's pH balance, making it feel tight or dry. It also reduces the appearance of pores, giving skin a smoother and more refined look.

Moisturize and Sunscreen:

Use a moisturizer recommended by the expert to avoid skin irritation and dryness after the celebrations. Also, it is not a good idea to skip the sunscreen. Opt for sunscreen with over SPF 50.

Exfoliation:

To revitalize the skin, consider integrating a gentle exfoliation into your post-festive skincare routine. Opt for natural exfoliants like sugar or coffee grounds mixed with honey; they not only slough off dead skin but also deliver moisture without harshness.

Hydrate the skin:

Instead of jumping back to heavy creams, focus on lightweight hyaluronic acid serums that draw moisture into the skin. Pair this with nourishing oils enriched with antioxidants, like rosehip or jojoba oil, which work wonders overnight while promoting repair and resilience against environmental stressors. Remember, to drink plenty of water as well to keep the skin nourished and hydrated.

Avoid make up:

Moreover, try to avoid makeup at least for 10-15 days to be able to rejuvenate the skin as during festivities, many women tend to wear heavy makeup.

Facial masks:

Infused with calming ingredients such as chamomile or green tea can soothe inflammation and restore balance to overindulged skin during those first few days post-celebration.

Sleep well:

Insufficient sleep can take a toll on your skin too. A sound sleep at night ensures the boost of natural collagen which rejuvenates the skin. Dark circles, also known as periorbital circles, periorbital hyperpigmentation, or periorbital melanosis are dark blemishes around the eyes. They may or may not be associated with undereye puffiness, bags, or malar festoons.