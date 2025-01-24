ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Godfather Of Dance Music Tiësto Is Making A Comeback To India With Shows In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram

Electronic music fans are in for an unforgettable experience as global dance music legend Tiësto announces his return after more than a decade. Often hailed as the godfather of dance music, Tiësto is a globally renowned DJ, producer, and Grammy Award-winning artist who has been a frontrunner in the electronic music landscape for over two decades.

The Tiësto India Tour 2025 will be a three-city extravaganza in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this February. Sharing his excitement about the tour, Tiësto said, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to experience that magic once again.”

Tiësto has traversed from his early trance roots to progressive house and big-room anthems, creating hits like Adagio for Strings, Red Lights, and The Business. With a career that includes headlining festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra, a Las Vegas residency, and a place in DJ Mag’s Hall of Fame, Tiësto’s influence transcends dance floors worldwide.