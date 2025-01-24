Godfather Of Dance Music Tiësto Is Making A Comeback To India With Shows In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram

Electronic music fans are in for an unforgettable experience as global dance music legend Tiësto announces his return after more than a decade. Often hailed as the godfather of dance music, Tiësto is a globally renowned DJ, producer, and Grammy Award-winning artist who has been a frontrunner in the electronic music landscape for over two decades.
The Tiësto India Tour 2025 will be a three-city extravaganza in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this February. Sharing his excitement about the tour, Tiësto said, “I’m beyond thrilled to return to India after 10 years! The incredible energy and passion of the people here are unlike anything else. Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru – get ready to party with me because this is going to be unforgettable! India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to experience that magic once again.”
Tiësto has traversed from his early trance roots to progressive house and big-room anthems, creating hits like Adagio for Strings, Red Lights, and The Business. With a career that includes headlining festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra, a Las Vegas residency, and a place in DJ Mag’s Hall of Fame, Tiësto’s influence transcends dance floors worldwide.
What To Expect
Fans can expect Tiësto’s signature sound, blending classic trance and progressive house anthems with his latest cutting-edge tracks, all delivered in a high-energy live production. With state-of-the-art sound systems, mesmerizing visuals, and jaw-dropping stage design, this tour promises to be a multi-sensory celebration of dance music.
Tour Dates and Venues:
February 13, 2025: Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram
February 14, 2025: NESCO, Mumbai
February 16, 2025: Terraform Arena, Bengaluru
Don’t miss the chance to witness the godfather of dance music live in action as he brings his iconic soundscape back to India.
