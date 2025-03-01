Women's Day Theme 2025: The Time for Gender Equality Is Now, Not Later

There is something wildly beautiful about a woman who is done waiting. This is the energy of International Women’s Day 2025, and the theme, “Accelerate Action,” is asking us to stop inching forward and start leaping.
There have always been women who refused to wait. Women who, against all odds, declared: 'This will not be my story.' or 'This will not be my daughter’s inheritance.' These are women who did not ask, “Am I allowed?” but instead said, “Watch me.” Today, this urgency belongs to all of us. It belongs to the single mother raising two kids. It belongs to the CEO demanding equal pay across the board. It belongs to the activist holding a sign at a protest.
What Does ‘Accelerate Action’ Really Mean?
The theme for March 8 means we are done inching forward. At the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158, which is roughly five generations from now, to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum. Focusing on the need to #AccelerateAction emphasizes the importance of taking swift and decisive steps to achieve gender equality. It calls for increased momentum and urgency in addressing the systemic barriers and biases that women face, both in personal and professional spheres.
Because “progress” is not enough when girls are still being denied education, when we still have to remind the world that we deserve safety, opportunity, and respect.
Where It All Started
International Women’s Day (IWD) has its roots in the early 20th century, born out of labour movements and the fight for women’s rights. The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States in 1909, inspired by garment workers protesting unfair conditions. In 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed the idea of an international day dedicated to women’s rights, and by 1911, the first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.
Over the years, the movement grew, with women across the world demanding the right to vote, work, and live free from discrimination. By 1977, the United Nations officially recognized March 8 as International Women’s Day, making it a global platform for action.
How To Carry The 2025 IWD Theme Forward
- Strike the #AccelerateAction pose to show solidarity. Encourage others to help accelerate action within their own sphere of influence by sharing your Accelerate Action image and statement across social media throughout the year using #IWD2025 #AccelerateAction
- Demand Equal Pay – No More Excuses. Women still make less than men for the same work, in almost every industry. If you are an employer, fix it. If you are an employee, ask for more.
- Shatter the Glass Ceiling – Stop saying “There aren’t enough women in leadership” and start putting them there.
- Prioritize Women’s Safety - Protect women in their homes, workplaces, and streets.
- Invest in Women-Owned Businesses - Economic freedom is power. Support women financially, and watch communities transform.
- Amplify Women’s Voices - Whether in boardrooms, governments, or family decisions—listen. And then act on what you hear.
- Support the Supporters - With so many impactful groups across the world delivering critical work that assists women and girls, we can all lend our support in solidarity, according to the UN.
That's why for 2025, IWD sees a big call-to-action for all events to incorporate an element of women-focused fundraising. From grassroots groups to large-scale bodies, philanthropic entities are working tirelessly to support and advance women and girls. So let's step forward in solidarity and commit to helping these groups.
