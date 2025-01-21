Heeba Shah: "Judgment Should Be Kept Aside When Dealing With Gender Dynamics"

For Heeba Shah, theatre is more than an art form — it’s a way of life. The daughter of legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba has carved out her own identity in the world of theatre, bringing to life an array of interesting characters on stage. With her theatre group, Alchemy, an offshoot of the renowned Motley, Heeba continues to push boundaries by exploring themes that resonate with audiences. And this is the process she follows when she decides to work on a play. She says, "Sometimes I choose the work; other times, the work chooses me. But when I do plays on my own for Alchemy, I decide what I am trying to convey and how urgently I need to say it. I'll start from there." begins the theatre director who recently concluded the presentation of her successful play, Defending the Caveman – the longest-running solo play in Broadway history.

A hilariously insightful one-man comedy play centred around the ways men and women relate, Defending the Caveman is staged in theatres worldwide, from Las Vegas to Cape Town and recently in Mumbai.

Challenging conventional gender dynamics

The laugh-a-minute comedy show is a discussion between a man and a prehistoric caveman discussing the interaction between couples in modern and prehistoric times and how the relationship dynamics and everyday conflicts have evolved over the centuries. “I found it very funny, and it deals with relationships between males and females in a fresh way. There is no message as such, except that judgment should be kept aside when dealing with gender dynamics. We did not want it to sound preachy at any point,” says,” she says.

Vishesh Arora in Defending the Caveman (ETV Bharat)

While the play delves into nuanced themes, Heeba undoubtedly excels in the art of balancing humour and sensitivity by studying and reading the script repeatedly. "You understand when to convey a dialogue with sensitivity and when to let humour take centre stage. Humour is often the best way to present complicated or serious thoughts," explains the theatre actor.

Creating magic on stage

With her illustrious career as a theatre actor and director for over two decades, performing live is a unique experience for Heeba. “It’s magical because you get to interact with people, look at them, and convey your emotions and thoughts. If you manage to connect, there’s an interaction between the actor and the audience—it’s almost as if you become one. Plus, you instantly know whether you are getting across or not," she expresses.

Over the years, Heeba has been part of an impressive repertoire of plays. From Waiting for Godot to Ismat Apa Ke Naam and Dear Liar, each performance has added layers to her evolution as an artiste. Her theatre group Alchemy continues to explore diverse themes, experimenting with form and narrative. When asked about the current state of Indian theatre, Heeba is optimistic. “Theatre is always evolving, and it will continue to do so,” she says and shares that theatre has shaped her perspective on life and relationships. “I love theatre and I love doing it. It has made me more aware and sensitive. I have also made a few good friends along the way,"

Not without my father

Though Heeba has earned a name for herself in theatre, she credits her overall growth as an artiste to her father. "He has been a great influence on me and my acting," she says, adding that being the daughter of a celebrated actor has never come with pressure for her. "There’s been no pressure, but there has always been a lot of guidance and the importance of honing my skills has always been emphasized," she shares.

Further, she expresses that Shah's guidance has impacted her growth as an artist as they keep exchanging feedback. "The reason I now feel confident in my craft is because I have been trained by him and worked on my skills for years," shares the actor before we sign off.