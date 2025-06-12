The World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival 'Rolling Loud' To Make Its India Debut; Check Date, Time, And Tickets

Rolling Loud, world's largest Hip-Hop Festival is making its India debut this year. The festival promises to bring globally renowned festival experience to the country to celebrate the vibrant and authentic spirit of hip-hop.

The two-day festival Rolling Loud India is set to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for hip-hop fans across the subcontinent. This marks a first for India also because there hasn't been a festival of this kind before that truly unites the entire hip-hop community, offering a global stage to both international and homegrown, up-and-coming artists.

Known for its star-studded lineups and expansive activations, the festival promises a spotlight on an array of global superstars and international talent and top and rising Indian hip-hop artists who all speak to the global state of the genre today. Rolling Loud India will feature two distinct stages with elaborate production, plus you can enjoy a series of local food and drink, art installations and experiential activations that all tie back to the celebration of global and Indian hip-hop culture.

“We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us all the way to India, it’s incredible. The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up," says Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders of Rolling Loud.

In the last few years, India’s hip-hop scene is on fire. It is raw, it’s real, and it’s ready. Rolling Loud coming to India isn’t just another festival drop; it’s a cultural shift. The festival will also bridge the gap between India’s sound with the global stage. It’s bigger than music, it’s a loud, undeniable signal that Indian hip-hop is here, it’s global, and it’s got something to say.

As a platform that has been bringing together the community from across the globe under one roof to celebrate hip-hop culture, Rolling Loud has established its reign as a dominant force in the global hip-hop festival scene. In its recently concluded editions across Miami, Los Angeles and Thailand, the festival has featured a star-studded lineup, including headliners Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.

Globally, Rolling Loud has become a vital playground for brands to stay culturally relevant with the youth, who are increasingly gravitating towards hip-hop and its associated lifestyle, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a highly influential and trend-setting demographic.

About Rolling Loud:

Founded in 2015 by childhood friends and Miami natives, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif (8x Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players), Rolling Loud was built out of a flourishing South Florida hip-hop community that the pair cultivated through years of concert promotions. In a time where live hip-hop entertainment wasn't being taken seriously by the pop music machine, Rolling Loud shattered expectations from the jump – prompting them to expand at an unprecedented rate from Miami to Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Australia within 5 years and to Portugal, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Toronto and Thailand within 10 years. The festival not only brings hip-hop to fans around the world, it is where hip-hop history is made.

Rolling Loud's advancement is largely credited to its dedication to cultivating community in every market it touches, paving an opportunity for Rolling Loud to be revered as more than just a festival – it's a lifestyle brand. With a booming fashion and merchandising business that outsells some of the biggest artists in the world, a thriving media and production arm that creates content for other world-renown brands, and an unprecedented web3 model that integrates experience with digital ownership, Rolling Loud has built a 360º brand that fans, brands, and artists alike respect for its ingenuity and authenticity. Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival.

Rolling Loud India tickets will go live exclusively on the District app.

