Thaipusam Unites Tamil Communities Around The World, From The Temples Of Tamil Nadu To Batu Caves In Malaysia, And Singapore’s Streets

There are festivals that shimmer with lights, those that resound with laughter, and then there is Thaipusam: raw, defiant and ablaze with devotion. It is a festival of fire-walkers and vow-keepers, of drummers pounding rhythms, of bodies pierced but spirits unbroken. During Thaipusam that is being celebrated on February 11, thousands march, their feet steady, their burdens heavy, their faith heavier still, the air thick with the scent of turmeric and camphor.

What Is Thaipusam About?

Thaipusam is a significant Hindu festival celebrated predominantly by the Tamil community, honouring Lord Murugan (the God of courage, wealth and wisdom). Observed during the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai, Thaipusam is a time for devotees to express gratitude, seek blessings, and fulfill vows.

Across temples from Tamil Nadu to Malaysia’s Batu Caves, from Singapore’s streets to Mauritius’ shores, the faithful gather. Some bear pots of milk (offering of purity), others carry kavadis (ornate frames that dig into their flesh).

The Legend Behind Thaipusam

According to the Skanda Purana, the demon Surapadman (along with his brothers Tarakasuran and Singamukhan) received boons from Lord Shiva, granting them immense power. Emboldened by these blessings, they began to oppress celestial beings and wreak havoc across the realms. In response to the devas' pleas for help, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati created Lord Murugan, endowing him with a divine spear, the vel. Armed with this weapon, Murugan vanquished Surapadman, and thus restored peace and order. Thaipusam commemorates his victory.

Rituals and Celebrations

The festival is marked by various rituals, with devotees often undertaking acts of penance and devotion. One of the most prominent practices is the 'Kavadi Aattam', where devotees carry a 'Kavadi' (a physical burden symbolizing their vows). This can range from simple structures bearing offerings to elaborate frameworks adorned with peacock feathers and flowers, often attached to the body through hooks and skewers. Such acts of devotion are believed to purify the soul and fulfill vows made to Lord Murugan.

The annual Thaipusam procession involves piercing parts of the body such as their cheeks, tongues, and backs before carrying kavadi on a journey of faith (Getty Images)

In preparation for Thaipusam, devotees observe strict disciplines, including fasting, maintaining celibacy, and adhering to a vegetarian diet. On the festival day, processions are held, with participants often bearing pots of milk as offerings, accompanied by drumming and chanting. This is no ordinary pilgrimage. It is a dance with the divine. For on this day, devotees honour Lord Murugan.

Global Celebrations

While Thaipusam has its roots in India, its observance has spread globally, especially in countries with significant Tamil communities. In Malaysia, the festival is celebrated with grandeur at Batu Caves near Kuala Lumpur. Similarly, in Singapore, processions commence at the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, culminating at the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. Other countries, including Sri Lanka, Mauritius, South Africa, and parts of the Caribbean, also observe Thaipusam.

So, beyond its religious connotations, Thaipusam offers Tamil devotees an opportunity to demonstrate their devotion, seek divine intervention and uphold traditions passed down through generations.